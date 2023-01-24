EntTelligence and Cinemark Announce Extension of Service Agreement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EntTelligence and Cinemark Theatres announce an extension in service agreement.

After a comprehensive pilot period, Cinemark has signed a service agreement with EntTelligence utilizing its core measurement and insights system – a pioneering platform that provides detailed analysis and actionable information on moviegoer impressions from approximately 3,000 theaters – precisely measuring capacity and attendance at the auditorium and showtime level.

"With the rapidly evolving theatrical landscape, we're thrilled to collaborate with a cutting-edge technology and insights company that provides distinct analytics and caters to our expansive data vision," said Justin McDaniel, SVP Global Content Strategy and Analysis. "EntTelligence has already provided significant value and insights with their data tracking services, and we look forward to working alongside the team to garner even more insight as we evolve our strategic actions and tactics".

EntTelligence's proprietary approach homogenizes observed information from hundreds of theater chains, parses data by market, and offers many industry first features including daypart analysis where users can accurately determine audience exposure of content including the ads/trailers within the given auditoriums.

"Cinemark has always provided industry thought leadership and continues to find innovative ways to consume and utilize data," said EntTelligence's Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Steve Buck. "It's exciting to partner with such a pioneering exhibitor to analyze the reach of the 2023 moviegoer, and to help them maximize opportunities for the amazing slate of upcoming studio films."

About EntTelligence

EntTelligence is a cutting-edge data analytics and measurement firm that utilizes proprietary technology, machine learning and movie-goer analytics partnering with motion picture groups, streaming services, advertisers, and all constituents of the entertainment content eco-system. EntTelligence's services provide sophisticated analysis of moviegoers, theatrical content, and theatrical advertising delivering actionable insights that drive box office, create programmatic efficiency, and measure marketing effectiveness. For more information, visit www.EntTelligence.com.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 517 theaters with 5,835 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com.

