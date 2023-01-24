InventHelp Inventor Develops Aesthetic and Functional Fly Trap (PLB-204)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an aesthetic device for catching flies and other flying insects," said an inventor, from Egg Harbor City, N.J., "so I invented the FLY SNATCH. My design would offer an alternative to using messy glue traps and noisy bug zappers."

The patent-pending invention provides an aesthetically-pleasing and functionally-effective fly trap. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use unsightly tacky strips and noisy bug zapper devices. As a result, it enhances safety and it would not detract from the environmental décor of a location. The invention features an attractive and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-204, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

