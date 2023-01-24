Liberty Advisor Group strengthens Manufacturing and Supply Chain Practice with Partner, Tom Comfort

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm that helps clients tackle their toughest business and IT challenges, has appointed Tom Comfort as a Partner and leader in the firm's Manufacturing and Supply Chain practice. Tom brings extensive experience supporting global industrial sector clients in operational excellence, supply chain, and corporate development. His unique perspective and expertise will make a monumental impact on Liberty's clients and our firm.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join our team as we continue to build and grow our business," said Chad Smith, CEO, Liberty Advisor Group. "Tom's industry expertise and consulting leadership experience will be especially valuable for our manufacturing and supply chain clients who are faced with unprecedented disruption."

Tom has served as an Advisor to Liberty since 2021. Previous to Liberty, Tom was a Senior Managing Director at Deloitte with an impressive 17-year career, having led one of Deloitte's largest and most prestigious Office of the Chairman accounts globally. Tom is widely regarded for his manufacturing industry expertise, his leadership in driving transformation for his clients, and his stewardship of his client and teams. Tom also comes to Liberty with 20+ years of global wholesale banking experience with several multinational financial institutions, including Standard Chartered Bank PLC, Bank of America, and ABN AMRO NV, prior to his time at Deloitte.

ABOUT LIBERTY ADVISOR GROUP

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, hand-picked team of strategists, technologists, and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. A team with an average experience of 15+ years, that has delivered over $1 billion in operating income improvement and thousands of M&A deals for our clients. Liberty has a proven track record in Business and Technology Strategy, Transformation and Assurance, Data Analytics, Business Threat Intelligence, and Mergers and Acquisitions. We collaborate, integrate, and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty has been awarded Best Place to Work by Crain's Chicago Business, Fortune Magazine, Consulting Magazine, and Great Place to Work; Fastest Growing Consulting Firm by Consulting Magazine; and Top BI and Analytics Company by CIO Applications.

