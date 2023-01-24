ONEUNITED BANK LAUNCHES EMPOWERMENT NETWORK

Nation's largest Black owned bank launches nation's largest surcharge free ATM network

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneUnited Bank is proud to announce its new Empowerment Network, with more surcharge free ATMs than any other bank in the country. A historic moment on the eve of Black History Month, the nation's largest Black owned bank launches the nation's largest surcharge free ATM network.

OneUnited now has over 100,0001 surcharge free ATMs, including Chase Bank and Citibank branches and neighborhood retailers such as 7 Eleven, Costco, CVS, Target, and Walgreens. OneUnited continues to break records to empower customers with better access to their money.

The Empowerment Network also includes OneUnited Card Command to empower customers with more control over their OneUnited Bank Visa® Debit Card. Customers can instantly turn on-and-off their card, get real time transaction notifications, add their card to their digital wallet, set travel plans and even set spending limits in the mobile banking app.

"We listened to our customers who want better access and more control over their money," said Teri Williams, President & Chief Operating Officer of OneUnited Bank. We're proud to make history by offering the Empowerment Network, the nation's largest surcharge free ATM network, while also providing better card controls through OneUnited Card Command. Quite frankly, we're elevating the BankBlack Movement by offering best-in-class services and state-of-the-art technology to better meet customer needs.

The Bank is launching the Empowerment Network with OneUnited Card Command to customers and then through a nationwide advertising campaign including social media, radio, and influencer marketing.

About OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com) is the largest Black-owned bank in America, the first Black-owned digital bank, a Minority Depository Institution (MDI), and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

1 For withdrawals only - Includes Allpoint and MoneyPass surcharge free ATM networks with ATMs located in 7 Eleven, Costco, CVS, Target, Walgreens and other participating retailers and financial institutions, plus Chase Bank and Citibank branch ATMs

