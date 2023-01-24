Radon Medical Imaging Announces Acquisition of Premier Imaging Medical Systems

The acquisition expands Radon's solution offerings and grows its presence across the southeastern U.S.

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radon Medical Imaging (Radon), a leading medical imaging equipment maintenance and repair services company, announced today that it has acquired Premier Imaging Medical Systems (Premier), a provider of maintenance services and sales for new, used and refurbished imaging and biomedical equipment. This acquisition reinforces Radon's strategy to be an industry leader in the medical imaging market, strengthens its business by providing access to new solutions and technology and further expands its geographic footprint.

For more than 30 years, Premier has specialized in selling, servicing and repairing imaging equipment, including fluoroscopy, C-arm, X-Ray and other modalities, and provides biomedical equipment engineering services. Premier has deep and proprietary expertise in dynamic flat panel fluoroscopy technology updates for GE Advantx, Legacy and Precision 500 analog fluoroscopy machines and has served numerous surgery centers, hospitals and other third-party independent service organizations in the southeast region of the U.S.

"We've been partnering with Premier for more than 20 years and are thrilled to formalize our relationship and officially welcome them to the Radon family," said Anthony Border, CEO at Radon. "Robin West has been a fantastic leader who has helped build Premier's reputation for delivering high quality products, and his team of engineers are some of the best in the industry. We're proud to have them on board for this next step on our journey."

Robin West, the CEO and owner of Premier, will join the Radon leadership team. He will continue to be a pivotal member of the team contributing to the overall strategy and direction of the company.

"Premier is a regional leader with technical expertise in the imaging market," said Robin West, former owner of Premier. "Partnering with Radon provides us with much-needed infrastructure, a larger engineering knowledge base, additional products to sell to our clients, better financial backing and an enhanced career path for our employees. In addition, we believe the cultural alignment of both firms will provide all our people with the opportunity to do great things together and lead to greater success for everyone."

Radon assembles, sells, refurbishes, repairs and services medical imaging equipment across 10 different modalities, such as PET/CT, MRI and X-Ray equipment, among others. It serves hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers across 13 states. Radon's stellar reputation and highly skilled technicians led to the company being selected as one of only two authorized agents in the U.S. for new United Imaging MRI, PET/CT and X-Ray equipment. Radon continues to seek opportunities to partner with other like-minded service providers in the imaging equipment space.

The Premier transaction closed in November 2022 and is Radon's first add-on acquisition. In September 2022, 5th Century Partners partnered with Radon to recapitalize the company. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Radon, and Avante Capital Partners provided debt financing to support the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Radon Medical Imaging

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia with additional corporate offices/warehouses in Moneta, Virginia and Gaffney, South Carolina, Radon Medical Imaging is a leading independent service organization that services, assembles, repairs, sells and distributes new and refurbished medical imaging equipment including, but not limited to: MRI, PET/CT, fluoroscopy, mammography, cardiac cath lab, urology, digital DR and CR, C-arm, general radiographic (X-Ray) and select PACS systems. Radon Medical Imaging has more than 100 employees across 13 states and covers a service and sales region encompassing the mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions of the U.S., while offering parts nationwide and internationally.

About Premier Imaging Medical Systems

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Rome, Georgia, Premier Imaging Medical Systems is a leading independent service organization that services, assembles, repairs, sells and distributes refurbished medical imaging equipment, including, fluoroscopy, C-arm, X-Ray and other modalities. Additionally, Premier provides biomedical equipment engineering services to customers within its geographic service region.

