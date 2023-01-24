Simmons First National Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $83.3 million for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.65

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons' Executive Chairman, commented on financial results
During 2022, we completed a number of strategic initiatives, including the successful merger and integration of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., and delivered solid financial results while also navigating a challenging interest rate environment. First, and foremost, we were able to meet the needs of our customers and the markets we serve as total loans increased $4.1 billion and total deposits increased $3.2 billion during the year. Solid balance sheet growth helped us achieve the highest level of revenue in Simmons' history. That growth did not come at the expense of maintaining our conservative underwriting standards as credit quality metrics remain at historically low levels.
Equally important, Simmons continued to maintain a strong capital position with all of our regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeding "well capitalized" levels. As a result, our Board of Directors approved a 5 percent increase in the cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023. This marks the 114th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends to its shareholders, a record that less than 25 other U.S. publicly traded companies can match.
We have developed an outstanding management team – one that is deep on talent and experience, but also has a long runway ahead of them. Our foundation is strong and our team is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity to grow organically within our footprint and deliver on our "Better Bank" initiative focused on people, processes and systems.
Financial Highlights
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
Q4/Full Year 2022 Highlights
Financial Results (in millions)
• Q4 22 Diluted EPS of $0.65 and
• ROA of 1.22%, ROE of 10.27%
• Record revenue of $887.4 million
• Positive operating leverage driven
• Solid balance sheet growth in
• Key credit quality metrics remain
• Maintained a strong capital
• Announced 5% increase in the
Revenue
$237.7
$236.6
$199.7
Noninterest expense
142.6
138.9
141.6
Pre-provision net revenue (1)
95.2
97.7
58.4
Provision for credit losses
—
0.1
(1.3)
Net income
83.3
80.6
48.2
Per Share Data
Diluted earnings
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.42
Adjusted diluted earnings (1)
0.64
0.64
0.67
Book value
25.73
24.87
28.82
Tangible book value (1)
14.33
13.51
17.71
Balance Sheet (in millions)
Total loans
$16,142
$15,607
$12,013
Total deposits
22,548
22,149
19,367
Total shareholders' equity
3,269
3,157
3,249
Asset Quality
Net charge-off ratio
0.13 %
— %
0.31 %
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.37
0.37
0.57
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.23
0.23
0.31
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.22
1.27
1.71
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
334
342
300
Select Ratios
Return on average assets
1.22 %
1.19 %
0.77 %
Return on average common equity
10.27
9.71
5.87
Return on avg. tangible common equity (1)
19.29
17.99
9.98
Net interest margin (FTE) (2)
3.31
3.34
2.86
Efficiency ratio
58.33
57.22
68.98
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
56.97
54.41
59.48
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.90
11.73
13.82
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.22
14.08
16.75
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported record quarterly net income of $83.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $80.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.63 per share in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.42 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 1.22 percent, return on average common equity was 10.27 percent and return on average tangible common equity was 19.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the full year of 2022, earnings were $256.4 million, compared to $271.1 million earned during 2021. Results in 2021 were positively impacted by the recapture of provision for credit losses, gain on sales of securities and lower merger and integration expenses associated with acquisitions. Return on average assets was 0.97 percent, return on average common equity was 7.87 percent and return on average tangible common equity was 14.33 percent for the full year of 2022.
Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $81.1 million, compared to $82.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $76.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings for the full year of 2022 were a record $298.6 million, compared to $295.1 million for the full year of 2021. The table below provides a summary of certain items, consisting primarily of merger related costs, branch right-sizing costs, Day 2 accounting provision in connection with acquisitions and other items, and their corresponding impact on quarterly and annual results.
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $237.7 million, compared to $236.6 million in the third quarter for 2022 and $199.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pre-provision net revenue totaled $95.2 million, compared to $97.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $58.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue for 2022 was a record $887.4 million and pre-provision net revenue was $320.9 million, up 13 percent compared to $284.3 million recorded in 2021.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS
$ in millions, except per share data
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q4 21
FY 22
FY 21
Net income
$83.3
$80.6
$48.2
$256.4
$271.2
Merger related costs
-
1.4
13.6
22.5
15.9
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
22.7
33.8
22.7
Branch right sizing costs, net
1.1
1.3
1.6
3.6
(0.9)
Gain on insurance settlement
(4.1)
-
-
(4.1)
-
Loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
0.4
-
0.4
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(0.8)
-
(0.8)
-
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(5.3)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
1.7
-
Tax effect (3)
0.8
(0.6)
(9.9)
(14.9)
(8.5)
Total impact on earnings
(2.2)
1.7
28.0
42.2
23.9
Adjusted earnings (1)
$81.1
$82.3
$76.2
$298.6
$295.1
Diluted EPS
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.42
$2.06
$2.46
Merger related costs
-
0.01
0.12
0.18
0.15
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
0.20
0.28
0.21
Branch right sizing costs, net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
(0.01)
Gain on insurance settlement
(0.03)
-
-
(0.03)
-
Loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
-
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(0.5)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
0.01
-
Tax effect (3)
0.01
-
(0.08)
(0.12)
(0.08)
Total impact on earnings
(0.01)
0.01
0.25
0.34
0.22
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
$0.64
$0.64
$0.67
$2.40
$2.68
Average diluted shares outstanding
(in thousands)
127,506
128,336
114,491
124,470
110,198
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $193.0 million, relatively unchanged from third quarter 2022 levels and up 26 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.8 million in both the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021. Also included is net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, interest income increased $34.0 million, or 15 percent, while interest expense increased $34.5 million. The increase in interest expense reflected the continued impact of higher interest rates, as well as a strategic decision to extend the duration of certain wholesale deposit maturities to reduce funding cost rate sensitivity.
The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.40 percent, compared to 4.86 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and 4.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. The yield on investment securities for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.68 percent, compared to 2.29 percent in the third quarter of 2022 and 1.74 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 102 basis points, reflecting the higher interest rate environment, an increase in higher-rate time deposits and the strategic decision to extend the duration of certain wholesale deposit maturities that required prefunding cost to carry for a portion of the quarter. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.31 percent, compared to 3.34 percent for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.86 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Loan yield (FTE) (2)
5.40 %
4.86 %
4.54 %
4.34 %
4.58 %
Investment securities yield (FTE) (2)
2.68
2.29
2.08
1.86
1.74
Cost of interest bearing deposits
1.41
0.65
0.25
0.19
0.23
Cost of deposits
1.02
0.47
0.18
0.14
0.17
Cost of borrowed funds
3.92
2.66
2.13
1.94
1.95
Net interest spread (FTE) (2)
2.87
3.11
3.11
2.66
2.74
Net interest margin (FTE) (2)
3.31
3.34
3.24
2.76
2.86
Net interest margin (FTE)
excluding PPP (1) (2)
3.31
3.34
3.21
2.74
2.79
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $44.6 million, compared to $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $46.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in fourth quarter 2022 results is a $4.1 million gain on an insurance settlement related to a weather event that caused severe damage to one of our branch locations. The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $3.1 million gain in connection with a legal settlement. Adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $40.6 million, compared to $42.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $46.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in adjusted noninterest income on both a linked quarter basis and a year-over-year basis was primarily attributable to a decline in mortgage lending income, resulting from reduced activity throughout the housing industry given the dramatic increase in interest rates.
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 11.9
$ 12.6
$ 11.4
$ 10.7
$ 11.9
Wealth management fees
8.2
8.6
7.2
8.0
8.0
Debit and credit card fees
7.8
7.7
8.2
7.4
7.5
Mortgage lending income
1.1
2.6
2.2
4.6
5.0
Other service charges and fees
2.0
2.1
1.9
1.6
1.8
Bank owned life insurance
3.0
2.9
2.6
2.7
2.8
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(0.1)
-
(0.2)
(0.1)
(0.3)
Gain on insurance settlement
4.1
-
-
-
-
Other income
6.6
6.7
6.8
7.3
10.0
Adjusted other income (1)
6.6
6.3
6.9
7.3
10.0
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $142.6 million, compared to $138.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense are certain items, primarily consisting of merger related and branch right sizing costs, totaling $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense was $141.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, $136.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $126.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in FDIC deposit assessment, state banking assessment and salaries and employee benefits which reflected certain incentive compensation accrual adjustments recorded in the third quarter of 2022. Expenses in the fourth quarter also included the amortization of certain tax credits, the offset of which is recorded in provision for income taxes. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflects the addition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (Spirit).
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Salaries and employee benefits
$73.0
$71.9
$74.1
$67.9
$63.8
Occupancy expense, net
11.6
11.7
11.0
10.0
11.0
Furniture and equipment
5.4
5.4
5.1
4.8
4.7
Deposit insurance
3.7
3.3
2.8
1.8
2.1
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.6
Merger related costs
-
1.4
19.1
1.9
13.6
Other operating expenses
48.5
45.1
44.5
41.6
45.7
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (1)
73.0
71.9
74.1
67.9
63.8
Adjusted other operating expenses (1)
47.5
44.1
42.7
40.9
45.8
Efficiency ratio
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
66.39 %
68.98 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
62.95 %
59.48 %
Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.1 billion, up $535 million, or 3 percent, compared to $15.6 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022. On a year-over-year basis, total loans were up $4.1 billion, or 34 percent, reflecting widespread loan growth throughout our geographic markets and in each of our core banking units, coupled with the acquisition of Spirit that was completed early in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in total loans more than offset declines in PPP loans, mortgage warehouse lending and planned declines in our energy portfolio. Loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was weighted toward the latter half of the quarter as period-end loans exceeded average total loans of $15.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Unfunded commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.0 billion, compared to $5.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. While unfunded commitments are considered a key indicator of future loan growth, softening prospects of economic growth given current market conditions and increased concerns of a potential recession in the U.S. have resulted in lower activity in our commercial loan pipeline. As such, our emphasis remains on maintaining prudent underwriting standards and disciplined pricing strategies. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $270 million and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 6.85 percent, up 101 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022.
$ in millions
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Total loans
$16,142
$15,607
$15,110
$12,029
$12,013
PPP loans
$ 9
$ 12
$ 19
$ 62
$117
Mortgage warehouse loans
95
129
168
166
230
Energy loans
53
55
55
48
105
Unfunded loan commitments
$5,000
$5,138
$4,473
$3,428
$2,943
Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $22.5 billion, compared to $22.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $19.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $6.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $5.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits represent 27 percent of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 28 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and 27 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $11.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $12.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $11.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Time deposits totaled $4.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $2.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The change in mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to a strategic decision to extend the duration of certain wholesale deposit maturities to reduce funding cost rate sensitivity. The loan to deposit ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2022 at 72 percent, compared to 70 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and 62 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.
$ in millions
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 6,017
$ 6,218
$ 6,057
$ 5,224
$ 5,325
Interest bearing transaction accounts
11,763
12,104
12,816
12,106
11,589
Time deposits
4,768
3,827
3,163
2,062
2,453
Total deposits
$22,548
$22,149
$22,036
$19,392
$19,367
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
27 %
28 %
27 %
27 %
27 %
Total loans to total deposits
72
70
69
62
62
During 2022, we experienced continuous improvement in a number of our key credit quality metrics, while also adding more than $4.1 billion in total loans. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 were $58.9 million, compared to $57.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $68.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.23 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.23 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and 0.31 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 13 basis points, compared to 31 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021. Loans acquired through acquisitions accounted for 6 of the 13 basis points of net charge-offs recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022, net charge-offs were 9 basis points, compared to 13 basis points in 2021.
During 2022, provision for credit losses totaled $14.1 million, compared to provision recapture of $32.7 million in 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $197.0 million, compared to $197.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $205.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 334 percent, compared to 342 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and 300 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $41.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, unchanged from third quarter 2022 levels and up from $22.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.
$ in millions
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.22 %
1.27 %
1.41 %
1.49 %
1.71 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
334
342
334
278
300
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.37
0.37
0.42
0.53
0.57
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.13
-
0.02
0.22
0.31
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.09
0.07
0.11
0.22
0.13
Total nonperforming loans
$58.9
$57.8
$63.6
$64.3
$68.6
Total other nonperforming assets
3.6
4.7
6.4
6.6
7.7
Total nonperforming assets
$62.5
$62.5
$70.0
$70.9
$76.3
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$41.9
$41.9
$25.9
$22.4
$22.4
Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.2 billion at the end of both the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in common stockholders' equity on a linked quarter basis reflected an increase in retained earnings and a decrease in the unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25.73, compared to $24.87 at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $28.82 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $14.33 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $13.51 at the end of the third quarter of 2022 and $17.71 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Stockholders' equity to total assets at December 31, 2022, was 11.9 percent, compared to 11.7 percent at September 30, 2022 and 13.1 percent at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.0 percent at December 31, 2022, compared to 6.7 percent at September 30, 2022 and 8.5 percent at December 31, 2021. All of Simmons' regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" guidelines.
Q4 22
Q3 22
Q2 22
Q1 22
Q4 21
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.9 %
11.7 %
12.0 %
12.1 %
13.1 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.0
6.7
7.0
7.4
8.5
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
11.9
11.7
12.1
13.5
13.8
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.3
9.2
9.2
9.0
9.1
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.9
11.7
12.1
13.5
13.8
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.2
14.1
14.8
16.4
16.8
Simmons has a strong track record of returning capital to its shareholders through a strategic combination of cash dividends and share repurchases. During 2022, Simmons returned $205.1 million of capital to shareholders, including $94.1 million through the payment of cash dividends and $111.0 million through share repurchases. As a result of Simmons' solid capital position and its ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.20 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase from the cash dividend paid for the same time period last year. The cash dividend is payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023. The indicated annualized cash dividend rate of $0.80 for 2023 represents a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent and represents the 114th consecutive year that Simmons has paid cash dividends. According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 24 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. This marks the 12th consecutive year that Simmons has increased its dividend, earning it Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of December 16, 2022, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 347 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ in 2022 to achieve this distinction.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2022 Program as of December 31, 2022, was approximately $80 million. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decision regarding future stock repurchases; the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion; and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
(1)
Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2)
FTE – fully taxable equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
(3)
Effective tax rate of 26.135%
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$ 200,616
$ 175,547
$ 193,473
$ 195,510
$ 209,190
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
481,506
503,863
771,374
1,491,507
1,441,463
Cash and cash equivalents
682,122
679,410
964,847
1,687,017
1,650,653
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
795
1,290
1,535
1,857
1,882
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,759,706
3,787,076
3,819,682
1,556,825
1,529,221
Investment securities - available-for-sale
3,852,854
3,937,543
4,341,647
6,640,069
7,113,545
Mortgage loans held for sale
3,486
12,759
14,437
18,206
36,356
Other loans held for sale
-
2,292
16,375
-
100
Loans:
Loans
16,142,124
15,607,135
15,110,344
12,028,593
12,012,503
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(196,955)
(197,589)
(212,611)
(178,924)
(205,332)
Net loans
15,945,169
15,409,546
14,897,733
11,849,669
11,807,171
Premises and equipment
548,741
549,932
553,062
486,531
483,469
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
2,887
3,612
4,084
5,118
6,032
Interest receivable
102,892
86,637
82,332
69,357
72,990
Bank owned life insurance
491,340
488,364
486,355
448,011
445,305
Goodwill
1,319,598
1,309,000
1,310,528
1,147,007
1,146,007
Other intangible assets
128,951
133,059
137,285
102,748
106,235
Other assets
622,520
675,554
588,707
469,853
325,793
Total assets
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
$ 24,482,268
$ 24,724,759
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$ 6,016,651
$ 6,218,283
$ 6,057,186
$ 5,223,862
$ 5,325,318
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
11,762,885
12,103,994
12,816,198
12,105,948
11,588,770
Time deposits
4,768,558
3,826,415
3,162,479
2,062,612
2,452,460
Total deposits
22,548,094
22,148,692
22,035,863
19,392,422
19,366,548
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
160,403
168,513
155,101
196,828
185,403
Other borrowings
859,296
964,772
1,060,244
1,337,243
1,337,973
Subordinated notes and debentures
365,989
365,951
421,693
384,242
384,131
Accrued interest and other liabilities
257,917
270,995
285,813
209,926
201,863
Total liabilities
24,191,699
23,918,923
23,958,714
21,520,661
21,475,918
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
1,270
1,269
1,288
1,125
1,127
Surplus
2,530,066
2,527,153
2,569,060
2,150,453
2,164,989
Undivided profits
1,255,586
1,196,459
1,139,975
1,136,990
1,093,270
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:
Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities
(517,560)
(567,730)
(450,428)
(326,961)
(10,545)
Total stockholders' equity
3,269,362
3,157,151
3,259,895
2,961,607
3,248,841
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
$ 24,482,268
$ 24,724,759
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$ 216,091
$ 187,347
$ 163,578
$ 127,176
$ 137,564
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
2,593
1,141
1,117
649
583
Investment securities
45,689
40,954
37,848
33,712
32,275
Mortgage loans held for sale
152
178
200
190
310
Other loans held for sale
59
998
2,063
-
-
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
264,584
230,618
204,806
161,727
170,732
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
22,434
8,204
2,875
2,503
3,705
Other deposits
34,615
17,225
6,879
4,314
4,390
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
449
305
119
68
72
Other borrowings
9,263
6,048
4,844
4,779
4,903
Subordinated notes and debentures
4,797
5,251
4,990
4,457
4,581
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
71,558
37,033
19,707
16,121
17,651
NET INTEREST INCOME
193,026
193,585
185,099
145,606
153,081
Provision for credit losses
26
103
33,859
(19,914)
(1,308)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
193,000
193,482
151,240
165,520
154,389
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,892
12,560
11,379
10,696
11,909
Debit and credit card fees
7,845
7,685
8,224
7,449
7,460
Wealth management fees
8,151
8,562
7,214
7,968
8,042
Mortgage lending income
1,139
2,593
2,240
4,550
5,043
Bank owned life insurance income
2,975
2,902
2,563
2,706
2,768
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
2,023
2,085
1,871
1,637
1,762
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(52)
(22)
(150)
(54)
(348)
Gain on insurance settlement
4,074
-
-
-
-
Other income
6,600
6,658
6,837
7,266
9,965
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
44,647
43,023
40,178
42,218
46,601
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
73,018
71,923
74,135
67,906
63,832
Occupancy expense, net
11,620
11,674
11,004
10,023
11,033
Furniture and equipment expense
5,392
5,394
5,104
4,775
4,721
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
350
168
142
343
576
Deposit insurance
3,680
3,278
2,812
1,838
2,108
Merger-related costs
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
13,591
Other operating expenses
48,480
45,084
44,483
41,646
45,736
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
142,575
138,943
156,813
128,417
141,597
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
95,072
97,562
34,605
79,321
59,393
Provision for income taxes
11,812
16,959
7,151
14,226
11,155
NET INCOME
83,260
80,603
27,454
65,095
48,238
Preferred stock dividends
-
-
-
-
8
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
$ 48,230
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.66
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
$ 0.58
$ 0.42
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
$ 0.58
$ 0.42
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
$ 2,961,607
$ 3,248,841
CECL transition provision (1)
92,619
92,619
92,619
92,619
114,458
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,412,667)
(1,416,453)
(1,423,323)
(1,224,691)
(1,226,686)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
517,560
567,730
450,428
326,961
10,545
Total Tier 1 capital
2,466,874
2,401,047
2,379,619
2,156,496
2,147,158
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
365,989
365,951
421,693
384,242
384,131
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
115,627
116,257
114,733
78,057
71,853
Total Tier 2 capital
481,616
482,208
536,426
462,299
455,984
Total risk-based capital
$ 2,948,490
$ 2,883,255
$ 2,916,045
$ 2,618,795
$ 2,603,142
Risk weighted assets
$ 20,738,727
$ 20,470,918
$ 19,669,149
$ 15,953,622
$ 15,538,967
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$ 26,407,061
$ 25,986,938
$ 25,807,113
$ 23,966,206
$ 23,647,901
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
11.91 %
11.66 %
11.98 %
12.10 %
13.14 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.00 %
6.69 %
7.03 %
7.37 %
8.51 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
11.90 %
11.73 %
12.10 %
13.52 %
13.82 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.34 %
9.24 %
9.22 %
9.00 %
9.08 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.90 %
11.73 %
12.10 %
13.52 %
13.82 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.22 %
14.08 %
14.83 %
16.42 %
16.75 %
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules
accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$ 448,012
$ 447,400
$ 446,789
$ 232,670
$ 232,609
Mortgage-backed securities
1,190,781
1,214,882
1,244,713
112,496
70,342
State and political subdivisions
1,860,992
1,865,203
1,868,924
1,194,459
1,209,051
Other securities
259,921
259,591
259,256
17,200
17,219
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
3,759,706
3,787,076
3,819,682
1,556,825
1,529,221
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$ 2,197
$ 2,191
$ 1,441
$ -
$ 300
U.S. Government agencies
184,279
188,060
198,333
333,231
364,641
Mortgage-backed securities
2,542,902
2,670,348
2,963,934
4,166,108
4,448,616
State and political subdivisions
871,074
822,509
915,255
1,653,694
1,819,658
Other securities
252,402
254,435
262,684
487,036
480,330
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
3,852,854
3,937,543
4,341,647
6,640,069
7,113,545
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$ 7,612,560
$ 7,724,619
$ 8,161,329
$ 8,196,894
$ 8,642,766
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$ 3,063,233
$ 2,984,040
$ 3,278,962
$ 1,307,058
$ 1,517,378
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer:
Credit cards
$ 196,928
$ 192,559
$ 189,684
$ 184,372
$ 187,052
Other consumer
152,882
180,604
204,692
180,602
168,318
Total consumer
349,810
373,163
394,376
364,974
355,370
Real Estate:
Construction
2,566,649
2,372,294
2,082,688
1,423,445
1,326,371
Single-family residential
2,546,115
2,467,008
2,357,942
2,042,978
2,101,975
Other commercial real estate
7,468,498
7,249,891
7,082,055
5,762,567
5,738,904
Total real estate
12,581,262
12,089,193
11,522,685
9,228,990
9,167,250
Commercial:
Commercial
2,632,290
2,525,218
2,612,256
2,016,405
1,992,043
Agricultural
205,623
263,539
218,743
150,465
168,717
Total commercial
2,837,913
2,788,757
2,830,999
2,166,870
2,160,760
Other
373,139
356,022
362,284
267,759
329,123
Total loans
$ 16,142,124
$ 15,607,135
$ 15,110,344
$ 12,028,593
$ 12,012,503
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$ 197,589
$ 212,611
$ 178,924
$ 205,332
$ 202,508
Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:
Landmark (10/08/2021)
-
-
-
-
2,359
Triumph (10/08/2021)
-
-
-
-
11,092
Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022)
4,523
1,057
4,043
-
-
Total Day 1 PCD allowance
4,523
1,057
4,043
-
13,451
Loans charged off:
Credit cards
1,035
903
1,004
920
865
Other consumer
439
505
518
414
477
Real estate
3,392
130
115
485
2,624
Commercial
5,389
1,874
688
6,319
8,513
Total loans charged off
10,255
3,412
2,325
8,138
12,479
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Credit cards
251
250
249
274
247
Other consumer
230
278
302
387
267
Real estate
4,117
1,982
391
426
916
Commercial
475
720
621
557
1,730
Total recoveries
5,073
3,230
1,563
1,644
3,160
Net loans charged off
5,182
182
762
6,494
9,319
Provision for credit losses on loans
25
(15,897)
30,406
(19,914)
(1,308)
Balance, end of quarter
$ 196,955
$ 197,589
$ 212,611
$ 178,924
$ 205,332
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 58,434
$ 57,534
$ 62,670
$ 64,096
$ 68,204
Loans past due 90 days or more
507
242
904
240
349
Total nonperforming loans
58,941
57,776
63,574
64,336
68,553
Other nonperforming assets:
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
2,887
3,612
4,084
5,118
6,032
Other nonperforming assets
644
1,146
2,314
1,479
1,667
Total other nonperforming assets
3,531
4,758
6,398
6,597
7,699
Total nonperforming assets
$ 62,472
$ 62,534
$ 69,972
$ 70,933
$ 76,252
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings)
$ 1,849
$ 1,869
$ 2,655
$ 3,424
$ 4,289
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.22 %
1.27 %
1.41 %
1.49 %
1.71 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
334 %
342 %
334 %
278 %
300 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.37 %
0.37 %
0.42 %
0.53 %
0.57 %
Nonperforming assets (including performing TDRs)
to total assets
0.23 %
0.24 %
0.27 %
0.30 %
0.33 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.23 %
0.23 %
0.26 %
0.29 %
0.31 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
0.13 %
0.00 %
0.02 %
0.22 %
0.31 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
0.09 %
0.07 %
0.11 %
0.22 %
0.13 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
average credit card loans
1.52 %
1.30 %
1.55 %
1.39 %
1.29 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$ 361,856
$ 2,593
2.84 %
$ 327,841
$ 1,141
1.38 %
$ 1,484,752
$ 583
0.16 %
Investment securities - taxable
5,085,960
29,645
2.31 %
5,408,189
24,848
1.82 %
5,790,429
17,186
1.18 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
2,582,050
22,123
3.40 %
2,665,515
21,805
3.25 %
2,787,301
20,470
2.91 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
8,601
152
7.01 %
13,280
178
5.32 %
42,866
310
2.87 %
Other loans held for sale
1,704
59
13.74 %
9,439
998
41.95 %
-
-
0.00 %
Loans - including fees (FTE)
15,929,957
216,782
5.40 %
15,320,833
187,851
4.86 %
11,924,444
137,762
4.58 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
23,970,128
271,354
4.49 %
23,745,097
236,821
3.96 %
22,029,792
176,311
3.18 %
Non-earning assets
3,210,447
3,123,634
2,668,230
Total assets
$ 27,180,575
$ 26,868,731
$ 24,698,022
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$ 11,859,322
$ 34,615
1.16 %
$ 12,264,655
$ 17,225
0.56 %
$ 11,413,325
$ 4,390
0.15 %
Time deposits
4,212,271
22,434
2.11 %
3,314,948
8,204
0.98 %
2,607,011
3,705
0.56 %
Total interest bearing deposits
16,071,593
57,049
1.41 %
15,579,603
25,429
0.65 %
14,020,336
8,095
0.23 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
178,948
449
1.00 %
196,047
305
0.62 %
223,008
72
0.13 %
Other borrowings
923,189
9,263
3.98 %
1,123,797
6,048
2.14 %
1,340,825
4,903
1.45 %
Subordinated notes and debentures
365,971
4,797
5.20 %
411,018
5,251
5.07 %
383,489
4,581
4.74 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
17,539,701
71,558
1.62 %
17,310,465
37,033
0.85 %
15,967,658
17,651
0.44 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
6,161,732
6,022,899
5,288,933
Other liabilities
264,230
243,296
179,362
Total liabilities
23,965,663
23,576,660
21,435,953
Stockholders' equity
3,214,912
3,292,071
3,262,069
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,180,575
$ 26,868,731
$ 24,698,022
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 199,796
$ 199,788
$ 158,660
Net interest spread (FTE)
2.87 %
3.11 %
2.74 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.31 %
3.34 %
2.86 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - As Reported
Net Income
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
$ 48,230
Diluted earnings per share
0.65
0.63
0.21
0.58
0.42
Return on average assets
1.22 %
1.19 %
0.41 %
1.06 %
0.77 %
Return on average common equity
10.27 %
9.71 %
3.28 %
8.33 %
5.87 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
19.29 %
17.99 %
6.28 %
14.31 %
9.98 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.31 %
3.34 %
3.24 %
2.76 %
2.86 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
66.39 %
68.98 %
FTE adjustment
6,770
6,203
6,096
5,602
5,579
Average diluted shares outstanding
127,505,996
128,336,422
128,720,078
113,026,911
114,491,119
Shares repurchased under plan
-
1,883,713
2,035,324
513,725
2,625,348
Average price of shares repurchased
-
23.91
24.59
31.25
29.69
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.190
0.190
0.190
0.190
0.180
Accretable yield on acquired loans
4,473
5,834
9,898
3,703
5,758
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
$ 67,159
$ 76,244
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.64
0.64
0.53
0.59
0.67
Adjusted return on average assets
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.02 %
1.10 %
1.22 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
10.01 %
9.92 %
8.13 %
8.59 %
9.27 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
18.81 %
18.35 %
14.65 %
14.74 %
15.49 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
62.95 %
59.48 %
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
$ 65,095
$ 271,109
Diluted earnings per share
2.06
1.40
0.77
0.58
2.46
Return on average assets
0.97 %
0.88 %
0.72 %
1.06 %
1.15 %
Return on average common equity
7.87 %
7.07 %
5.71 %
8.33 %
8.83 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
14.33 %
12.77 %
10.24 %
14.31 %
14.99 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.17 %
3.12 %
3.01 %
2.76 %
2.89 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
62.14 %
63.54 %
67.14 %
66.39 %
60.25 %
FTE adjustment
24,671
17,901
11,698
5,602
19,231
Average diluted shares outstanding
124,470,184
123,387,503
120,826,798
113,026,911
110,198,094
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.760
0.570
0.380
0.190
0.720
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
$ 67,159
$ 295,024
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
2.40
1.76
1.12
0.59
2.68
Adjusted return on average assets
1.13 %
1.11 %
1.06 %
1.10 %
1.26 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
9.16 %
8.88 %
8.35 %
8.59 %
9.61 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
16.59 %
15.89 %
14.70 %
14.74 %
16.27 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
57.50 %
57.69 %
59.56 %
62.95 %
57.92 %
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$ 25.73
$ 24.87
$ 25.31
$ 26.32
$ 28.82
Tangible book value per share
14.33
13.51
14.07
15.22
17.71
Shares outstanding
127,046,654
126,943,467
128,787,764
112,505,555
112,715,444
Full-time equivalent employees
3,236
3,206
3,233
2,893
2,877
Total number of financial centers
230
230
233
197
199
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are
included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.
Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting
items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from
securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
$ 48,230
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
1,738
-
-
Merger related costs
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
13,591
Branch right sizing (net)
1,104
1,235
380
909
1,648
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
33,779
-
22,688
Tax effect (1)
768
(594)
(14,382)
(731)
(9,913)
Certain items, net of tax
(2,167)
1,678
40,648
2,064
28,014
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
$ 67,159
$ 76,244
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.21
$ 0.58
$ 0.42
Certain items:
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(0.01)
-
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
(0.03)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
0.01
-
-
Merger related costs
-
0.01
0.15
0.01
0.12
Branch right sizing (net)
0.01
0.01
-
0.01
0.01
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
0.27
0.20
Tax effect (1)
0.01
-
(0.11)
(0.01)
(0.08)
Certain items, net of tax
(0.01)
0.01
0.32
0.01
0.25
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.64
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.59
$ 0.67
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 44,647
$ 43,023
$ 40,178
$ 42,218
$ 46,601
Certain noninterest income items (1)
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
65
88
-
(2)
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 40,573
$ 42,703
$ 40,266
$ 42,218
$ 46,599
Other income
$ 6,600
$ 6,658
$ 6,837
$ 7,266
$ 9,965
Certain other income items (1)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
65
88
-
(2)
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 6,600
$ 6,338
$ 6,925
$ 7,266
$ 9,963
Noninterest expense
$ 142,575
$ 138,943
$ 156,813
$ 128,417
$ 141,597
Certain noninterest expense items (1)
Merger related costs
(35)
(1,422)
(19,133)
(1,886)
(13,591)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
(1,738)
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(1,104)
(1,170)
(292)
(909)
(1,650)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 141,436
$ 136,351
$ 135,650
$ 125,622
$ 126,356
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 73,018
$ 71,923
$ 74,135
$ 67,906
$ 63,832
Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)
Early retirement program
-
-
-
-
-
Change-in-control payments
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 73,018
$ 71,923
$ 74,135
$ 67,906
$ 63,832
Other operating expenses
$ 48,480
$ 45,084
$ 44,483
$ 41,646
$ 45,736
Certain other operating expenses items (1)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
(1,738)
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(953)
(973)
(7)
(717)
96
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 47,527
$ 44,111
$ 42,738
$ 40,929
$ 45,832
(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on
sale of branches, gain on insurance settlement, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
$ 65,095
$ 271,109
Certain items:
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(5,316)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
365
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
(750)
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
1,738
1,738
1,738
-
-
Merger related costs
22,476
22,441
21,019
1,886
15,911
Branch right sizing (net)
3,628
2,524
1,289
909
(906)
Day 2 CECL provision
33,779
33,779
33,779
-
22,688
Tax effect (1)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
(731)
(8,462)
Certain items, net of tax
42,223
44,390
42,712
2,064
23,915
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
$ 67,159
$ 295,024
Diluted earnings per share
$ 2.06
$ 1.40
$ 0.77
$ 0.58
$ 2.46
Certain items:
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(0.05)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
(0.03)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
0.01
0.01
0.01
-
-
Merger related costs
0.18
0.18
0.17
0.01
0.15
Branch right sizing (net)
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.01
(0.01)
Day 2 CECL provision
0.28
0.28
0.28
0.21
Tax effect (1)
(0.12)
(0.12)
(0.12)
(0.01)
(0.08)
Certain items, net of tax
0.34
0.36
0.35
0.01
0.22
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 2.40
$ 1.76
$ 1.12
$ 0.59
$ 2.68
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 170,066
$ 125,419
$ 82,396
$ 42,218
$ 191,815
Certain noninterest income items (1)
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
365
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
(750)
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(5,316)
Branch right sizing income
153
153
88
-
(369)
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 165,760
$ 125,187
$ 82,484
$ 42,218
$ 186,130
Other income
$ 27,361
$ 20,761
$ 14,103
$ 7,266
$ 35,273
Certain other income items (1)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
365
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
(750)
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(5,316)
Branch right sizing income
153
153
88
-
(369)
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 27,129
$ 20,529
$ 14,191
$ 7,266
$ 29,588
Noninterest expense
$ 566,748
$ 424,173
$ 285,230
$ 128,417
$ 483,589
Certain noninterest expense items (1)
Merger related costs
(22,476)
(22,441)
(21,019)
(1,886)
(15,911)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(3,475)
(2,371)
(1,201)
(909)
537
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 539,059
$ 397,623
$ 261,272
$ 125,622
$ 468,215
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 286,982
$ 213,964
$ 142,041
$ 67,906
$ 246,335
Certain salaries and employee benefits items (1)
Early retirement program
-
-
-
-
-
Change-in-control payments
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 286,982
$ 213,964
$ 142,041
$ 67,906
$ 246,269
Other operating expenses
$ 179,693
$ 131,213
$ 86,129
$ 41,646
$ 153,562
Certain other operating expenses items (1)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(2,650)
(1,697)
(724)
(717)
3,558
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 175,305
$ 127,778
$ 83,667
$ 40,929
$ 157,120
(1) Certain items include gain from early retirement of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, gain on
sale of branches, gain on insurance settlement, merger related costs, branch right sizing costs and Day 2 CECL provision.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
$ 2,961,607
$ 3,248,841
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
(1,147,007)
(1,146,007)
Other intangible assets
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
(102,748)
(106,235)
Total intangibles
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
(1,249,755)
(1,252,242)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 1,820,813
$ 1,715,092
$ 1,812,082
$ 1,711,852
$ 1,996,599
Total assets
$ 27,461,061
$ 27,076,074
$ 27,218,609
$ 24,482,268
$ 24,724,759
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
(1,147,007)
(1,146,007)
Other intangible assets
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
(102,748)
(106,235)
Total intangibles
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
(1,249,755)
(1,252,242)
Tangible assets
$ 26,012,512
$ 25,634,015
$ 25,770,796
$ 23,232,513
$ 23,472,517
Ratio of common equity to assets
11.91 %
11.66 %
11.98 %
12.10 %
13.14 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.00 %
6.69 %
7.03 %
7.37 %
8.51 %
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,269,362
$ 3,157,151
$ 3,259,895
$ 2,961,607
$ 3,248,841
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,319,598)
(1,309,000)
(1,310,528)
(1,147,007)
(1,146,007)
Other intangible assets
(128,951)
(133,059)
(137,285)
(102,748)
(106,235)
Total intangibles
(1,448,549)
(1,442,059)
(1,447,813)
(1,249,755)
(1,252,242)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 1,820,813
$ 1,715,092
$ 1,812,082
$ 1,711,852
$ 1,996,599
Shares of common stock outstanding
127,046,654
126,943,467
128,787,764
112,505,555
112,715,444
Book value per common share
$ 25.73
$ 24.87
$ 25.31
$ 26.32
$ 28.82
Tangible book value per common share
$ 14.33
$ 13.51
$ 14.07
$ 15.22
$ 17.71
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
$ 48,230
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
1,738
-
-
Merger related costs
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
13,591
Branch right sizing (net)
1,104
1,235
380
909
1,648
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
33,779
-
22,688
Tax effect of certain items (2)
768
(594)
(14,382)
(731)
(9,913)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 81,093
$ 82,281
$ 68,102
$ 67,159
$ 76,244
Average total assets
$ 27,180,575
$ 26,868,731
$ 26,769,032
$ 24,826,199
$ 24,698,022
Return on average assets
1.22 %
1.19 %
0.41 %
1.06 %
0.77 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.02 %
1.10 %
1.22 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 83,260
$ 80,603
$ 27,454
$ 65,095
$ 48,230
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
3,035
3,121
3,025
2,575
2,575
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 86,295
$ 83,724
$ 30,479
$ 67,670
$ 50,805
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
1,738
-
-
Merger related costs
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
13,591
Branch right sizing (net)
1,104
1,235
380
909
1,648
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
33,779
-
22,688
Tax effect of certain items (2)
768
(594)
(14,382)
(731)
(9,913)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
81,093
82,281
68,102
67,159
76,244
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
3,035
3,121
3,025
2,575
2,575
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 84,128
$ 85,402
$ 71,127
$ 69,734
$ 78,819
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,214,912
$ 3,292,071
$ 3,361,703
$ 3,169,108
$ 3,261,627
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,309,124)
(1,309,804)
(1,299,821)
(1,146,034)
(1,137,441)
Other intangibles
(131,229)
(135,718)
(114,195)
(104,905)
(105,155)
Total average intangibles
(1,440,353)
(1,445,522)
(1,414,016)
(1,250,939)
(1,242,596)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,774,559
$ 1,846,549
$ 1,947,687
$ 1,918,169
$ 2,019,031
Return on average common equity
10.27 %
9.71 %
3.28 %
8.33 %
5.87 %
Return on tangible common equity
19.29 %
17.99 %
6.28 %
14.31 %
9.98 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
10.01 %
9.92 %
8.13 %
8.59 %
9.27 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
18.81 %
18.35 %
14.65 %
14.74 %
15.49 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 142,575
$ 138,943
$ 156,813
$ 128,417
$ 141,597
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
(35)
(1,422)
(19,133)
(1,886)
(13,591)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
(1,738)
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(1,104)
(1,170)
(292)
(909)
(1,650)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(350)
(168)
(142)
(343)
(576)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(4,108)
(4,225)
(4,096)
(3,486)
(3,486)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 136,978
$ 131,958
$ 131,412
$ 121,793
$ 122,294
Net interest income
$ 193,026
$ 193,585
$ 185,099
$ 145,606
$ 153,081
Noninterest income
44,647
43,023
40,178
42,218
46,601
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,770
6,203
6,096
5,602
5,579
Efficiency ratio denominator
244,443
242,811
231,373
193,426
205,261
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
-
-
-
Branch right sizing income
-
65
88
-
(2)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
52
22
150
54
348
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 240,421
$ 242,513
$ 231,611
$ 193,480
$ 205,607
Efficiency ratio (1)
58.33 %
57.22 %
67.77 %
66.39 %
68.98 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
56.97 %
54.41 %
56.74 %
62.95 %
59.48 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin
Net interest income
$ 193,026
$ 193,585
$ 185,099
$ 145,606
$ 153,081
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,770
6,203
6,096
5,602
5,579
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
199,796
199,788
191,195
151,208
158,660
Total accretable yield
(4,473)
(5,834)
(9,898)
(3,703)
(5,758)
Adjusted net interest income
$ 195,323
$ 193,954
$ 181,297
$ 147,505
$ 152,902
PPP loan interest income
(103)
(191)
(1,648)
(2,113)
(5,107)
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans
$ 199,693
$ 199,597
$ 189,547
$ 149,095
$ 153,553
Average earning assets
$ 23,970,128
$ 23,745,097
$ 23,694,648
$ 22,185,215
$ 22,029,792
Average PPP loan balance
(11,325)
(18,179)
(43,329)
(89,757)
(172,130)
Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans
$ 23,958,803
$ 23,726,918
$ 23,651,319
$ 22,095,458
$ 21,857,662
Net interest margin
3.31 %
3.34 %
3.24 %
2.76 %
2.86 %
Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans
3.31 %
3.34 %
3.21 %
2.74 %
2.79 %
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 193,026
$ 193,585
$ 185,099
$ 145,606
$ 153,081
Noninterest income
44,647
43,023
40,178
42,218
46,601
Revenue
237,673
236,608
225,277
187,824
199,682
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(52)
(22)
(150)
(54)
(348)
Less: Noninterest expense
142,575
138,943
156,813
128,417
141,597
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 95,150
$ 97,687
$ 68,614
$ 59,461
$ 58,433
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 95,150
$ 97,687
$ 68,614
$ 59,461
$ 58,433
Plus: Loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
365
-
-
-
Less: Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
(750)
-
-
-
Less: Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
Plus: Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
1,738
-
-
Plus: Merger related costs
35
1,422
19,133
1,886
13,591
Plus: Branch right sizing costs
1,104
1,235
380
909
1,648
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$ 92,215
$ 99,959
$ 89,865
$ 62,256
$ 73,672
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
$ 65,095
$ 271,109
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(5,316)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
365
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
(750)
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
1,738
1,738
1,738
-
-
Merger related costs
22,476
22,441
21,019
1,886
15,911
Branch right sizing (net)
3,628
2,524
1,289
909
(906)
Day 2 CECL provision
33,779
33,779
33,779
-
22,688
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
(731)
(8,462)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 298,635
$ 217,542
$ 135,261
$ 67,159
$ 295,024
Average total assets
$ 26,418,838
$ 26,162,136
$ 25,802,982
$ 24,826,199
$ 23,492,308
Return on average assets
0.97 %
0.88 %
0.72 %
1.06 %
1.15 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.13 %
1.11 %
1.06 %
1.10 %
1.26 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 256,412
$ 173,152
$ 92,549
$ 65,095
$ 271,109
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
11,756
8,721
5,600
2,575
9,967
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 268,168
$ 181,873
$ 98,149
$ 67,670
$ 281,076
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(5,316)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
365
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
(750)
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
1,738
1,738
1,738
-
-
Merger related costs
22,476
22,441
21,019
1,886
15,911
Branch right sizing (net)
3,628
2,524
1,289
909
(906)
Day 2 CECL provision
33,779
33,779
33,779
-
22,688
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(14,939)
(15,707)
(15,113)
(731)
(8,462)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
298,635
217,542
135,261
67,159
295,024
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
11,756
8,721
5,600
2,575
9,967
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 310,391
$ 226,263
$ 140,861
$ 69,734
$ 288,233
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,259,664
$ 3,274,743
$ 3,265,935
$ 3,169,108
$ 3,071,313
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,266,762)
(1,252,486)
(1,223,352)
(1,146,034)
(1,090,967)
Other intangibles
(121,622)
(118,385)
(109,575)
(104,905)
(105,820)
Total average intangibles
(1,388,384)
(1,370,871)
(1,332,927)
(1,250,939)
(1,196,787)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,871,280
$ 1,903,872
$ 1,933,008
$ 1,918,169
$ 1,874,526
Return on average common equity
7.87 %
7.07 %
5.71 %
8.33 %
8.83 %
Return on tangible common equity
14.33 %
12.77 %
10.24 %
14.31 %
14.99 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
9.16 %
8.88 %
8.35 %
8.59 %
9.61 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
16.59 %
15.89 %
14.70 %
14.74 %
16.27 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 566,748
$ 424,173
$ 285,230
$ 128,417
$ 483,589
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
(22,476)
(22,441)
(21,019)
(1,886)
(15,911)
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
(1,738)
(1,738)
(1,738)
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(3,475)
(2,371)
(1,201)
(909)
537
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(1,003)
(653)
(485)
(343)
(2,121)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(15,915)
(11,807)
(7,582)
(3,486)
(13,494)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 522,141
$ 385,163
$ 253,205
$ 121,793
$ 452,600
Net interest income
$ 717,316
$ 524,290
$ 330,705
$ 145,606
$ 591,532
Noninterest income
170,066
125,419
82,396
42,218
191,815
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
24,671
17,901
11,698
5,602
19,231
Efficiency ratio denominator
912,053
667,610
424,799
193,426
802,578
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
(4,074)
-
-
-
-
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
365
365
-
-
-
Gain on sale of intellectual property
(750)
(750)
-
-
-
Gain on sale of branches
-
-
-
-
(5,316)
Branch right sizing income
153
153
88
-
(369)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
278
226
204
54
(15,498)
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 908,025
$ 667,604
$ 425,091
$ 193,480
$ 781,395
Efficiency ratio (1)
62.14 %
63.54 %
67.14 %
66.39 %
60.25 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
57.50 %
57.69 %
59.56 %
62.95 %
57.92 %
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 717,316
$ 524,290
$ 330,705
$ 145,606
$ 591,532
Noninterest income
170,066
125,419
82,396
42,218
191,815
Revenue
887,382
649,709
413,101
187,824
783,347
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(278)
(226)
(204)
(54)
15,498
Less: Noninterest expense
566,748
424,173
285,230
128,417
483,589
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 320,912
$ 225,762
$ 128,075
$ 59,461
$ 284,260
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
