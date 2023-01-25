Animoto Survey: How Video is Streamlining Communication for Internal Teams

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoto, the company that makes it easy for anyone to create professional videos for marketing, sales, human resources, and more, reported new survey results today that detail a shift in how businesses use video. The online video-maker shared its "How Video is Changing the Way We Communicate in 2023 " report that details an in-depth look at how businesses use video for internal and external messages online and across the remote organization.

In 2022, the most popular kinds of videos made by businesses were training videos.

"Video is the go-to communication tool for remote and hybrid businesses," said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-Founder of Animoto. "Over the past decade, we've seen video stake its claim as the top-converting marketing tool. It was only a matter of time before we saw videos being created and shared within organizations as much as online. Today, videos of all kinds are an integral means of communication for departments across the organization."

Top Videos Made by Businesses in 2022

In 2022, the most popular kind of video made by businesses was:

Training Videos

Followed by:

Presentations

Social Media

Website Content

Advertising

Recruiting and Employee Onboarding

Everyone engages with videos -- and anyone can make them

We're living in a video-first world. In today's hybrid work environment, video is a powerful communication tool that attracts and engages audiences across the board – even internally.

The top 5 departments creating and using video in their roles are:

Marketing

Sales

Human Resources

Operations

Customer Support

Companies also say that the most important ways they use video are for:

Training and onboarding new employees

Marketing to new customers

Engaging with existing customers.

To illustrate the research and its results, Animoto published the findings on their site. Additional business video trends and in-depth insights can be found here.

Methodology:

Animoto surveyed individuals at U.S. companies that have created at least 2 videos in the past year to learn about how they use video and plan to use video in their organizations in 2023. The web-based survey was fielded April 1, 2022 through April 13, 2022, with a sample size of 400 business users 18 years or older at companies of 1-1,000 employees. Those surveyed did not list video editing or video production as a formal job responsibility.

About Animoto:

Animoto's award-winning online video maker makes it easy for anyone to drag and drop their way to powerful and professional videos for marketing, sales, human resources, and more. The company's certified partnerships with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and the Small Business Administration give it unique insight into the changing video marketing and business landscape. With over 15 years of experience, more than 1 million businesses around the world have used Animoto to create videos that stand out on social media and beyond.

Founded in 2006, Animoto is now a fully remote workplace and was named one of the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Built In. For more information, visit http://animoto.com. Animoto is a registered trademark of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

