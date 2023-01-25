Dog Is Our Native Tongue: Native Pet Unveils New Branding and Commitments to the Pet Nutrition Industry

The Strategic Rebrand is Designed to Meet the Needs of Today's Pet Parent

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Pet , an innovative pet supplement company, has announced exciting new branding that aligns with its commitment to providing pets with the most effective and best-tasting nutritional supplements. The strategic and visual rebrand was led by Uncommon, the in-house creative agency of Native Pet's investment partner CAVU Consumer Partners .

Native Pet Unveils New Branding and Commitments to the Pet Nutrition Industry (PRNewswire)

"The supplement space as a whole is commoditized, crowded, and confusing – and it is still one of the fastest growing categories in Pet. Consumers are hungry for a brand that cuts through that noise and delivers a fundamentally different experience. Native Pet is that brand and this rebrand tells that story" said Dan Schaefer, CEO and co-founder of Native Pet. "Differentiation is more than just storytelling. We do everything differently. Product. Packaging. Content. Distribution. This rebrand is the culmination of years of doing things the hard way and keeping the customer at the center of that journey."

Through efficacious formulas and formats, clean ingredients, and truly great taste, Native Pet is creating a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of pets. Their unwavering commitment to pets, pet parents, and the pet industry shines through in the Native Pet Pact – which outlines the brand's uncompromised standards in creating the highest quality products for pets. The Native Pet Pact includes a commitment to challenging the standardized sourcing and manufacturing practices by redefining processes, and developing their own proprietary products. By formulating everything 100% in-house, Native Pet is raising the standard across the industry for clean and effective products for our dogs. Their science-backed innovation process includes working with one of only 40 Board-Certified Vet Nutritionists in the United States to formulate with the right ingredients, at effective dosages. They've put in the work, always doing what's best for our pets — never just what's easy.

A majority of today's pet supplements are limited to the soft-chew format, most of which are being produced by the same two manufacturers. That's why, from day one, Native Pet made a promise that their supplements would have zero additives and no more than 5 inactive ingredients per product (the industry average is a whopping 20+). In setting the highest standard possible, Native Pet is committed to always having the cleanest label in the pet supplement aisle with ingredients consumers recognize: wild-caught salmon, grass-fed beef, and organic chicken. Formulating with real, human-grade, whole-food ingredients ensures Native Pet's products are the best-tasting versus the competition.

Last year, the brand embarked on a strategic partnership with CAVU Consumer Partners to elevate Native Pet to a nationwide household name among pet parents. The rebrand is a testament to the collective shift in consumer mindset on how to support dogs' health and wellness.

"With 70% of US households now owning at least one pet and GenZennials representing the largest share of new pet owners, we believe Native Pet's innovative approach to highly effective, clean-label nutrition will redefine the pet wellness space," said Jared Jacobs, Principal at CAVU Consumer Partners. "Today's pet parents are increasingly looking beyond the food bowl to supplement their pet's health and well-being. With this new rebrand, Native Pet is poised to become a household name as they reimagine the future of pet nutrition."

Native Pet is available for purchase at Amazon, Chewy, Thrive Market, select Target stores and on their website: nativepet.com . For more information, visit nativepet.com or follow @nativepet on Instagram and TikTok . Statistics are from the 2021-22 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

About Native Pet

Native Pet is committed to developing proprietary formulas and formats, offering only the best, most innovative nutrition to directly benefit the health of pets. In an industry that has never prioritized the health of our pets, Native Pet is redefining the bar and holds true to its motto that "we're the voice of our pets and it's our mission to give our fur babies the best lives. Because our love language is dog, and dog is our native tongue."

Native Pet logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Native Pet