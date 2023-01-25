EverGlade Consulting Helps Sabin Vaccine Institute Secure up to $214 Million in BARDA Funding to Develop and Procure Ebola Sudan and Marburg Vaccines

EverGlade Consulting Helps Sabin Vaccine Institute Secure up to $214 Million in BARDA Funding to Develop and Procure Ebola Sudan and Marburg Vaccines

CHARLESTON, S.C. , Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a national consulting firm, has helped Sabin Vaccine Institute successfully secure up to $214 million in funding through a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA") to advance the development and production of single-dose vaccine candidates for Ebola Sudan and Marburg virus diseases.

EverGlade Consulting has successfully secured up to $214 million in funding through a contract with BARDA to advance the development and production of single-dose vaccine candidates for Ebola Sudan and Marburg virus diseases. (PRNewswire)

Currently, there are no licensed vaccines against Ebola Sudan and Marburg viruses, which cause hemorrhagic fever and kill approximately half the people infected.

BARDA, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response ("ASPR"), will initially invest $35 million to produce up to 100,000 doses of Ebola Sudan virus vaccine, ChAd3-SUDV. These vaccines may be used as part of ongoing U.S. preparedness efforts and in response to future global outbreaks.

The contract also includes funding to manufacture Sabin's Marburg virus vaccine, ChAd3-MARV, which will generate doses that could be used in trials and in response to a future Marburg virus outbreak.

"I am excited that our team was able to contribute to this vital BARDA initiative," said EverGlade Founder Eric Jia-Sobota. "This award addresses a critical need."

Andrew Stiles, Principal at EverGlade, said, "The recent Ebola Sudan outbreak in Uganda emphasized the critical need for better preparedness. It is great to see BARDA move quickly to partner with industry to develop and secure readily available solutions to address this threat and to bolster national preparedness and response efforts for future public health emergencies."

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm helping clients navigate the federal landscape. We work with technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit:

For additional information about EverGlade's recent success, visit:

(PRNewsfoto/EverGlade Consulting) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting