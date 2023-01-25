JUNO DIAGNOSTICS TO PARTICIPATE AT PRECISION MEDICINE WORLD CONFERENCE SILICON VALLEY, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics™ (JunoDx™), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability, and transparency, today announced it will participate at the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC), held January 25-27, 2023, in Santa Clara, CA.

Dr. Mathias Ehrich, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder at Juno Diagnostics, will present a company overview on Friday, January 27th, at 10:00 am PT. In addition, Todd Whitson, Executive President of Business Development and Commercial Operations, will also be attending the conference and will be available for meetings throughout the event.

About Juno Diagnostics™

Juno Diagnostics™ is a category-defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining access, affordability, and transparency. The Company's lead product, Juno Hazel™, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) solution that simplifies sample collection and improves access to high-quality genetic testing results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

