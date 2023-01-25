Marlabs LLC & Health DataRoof LLC announce partnership

The partnership would help health-care organizations vertically integrate with Cloud/AI solutions to unify stakeholder experiences across the value chain and launch new business models

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs LLC & Health DataRoof LLC will partner to help customers quickly transform to extended digital business models and plug-ins, transact, collect, share data, and collaborate with their ecosystem partners in a seamless, secure, reliable, private, and compliant manner. This is expected to drive operational efficiency, reducing costs, increasing stakeholder satisfaction, and improving overall business performance.

Rising medical and administrative costs and budget shortfalls are threatening the survival of health-care entities and their ability to serve their constituents. The devastating impact of pandemic exposed the fragility of these organizations, having cut them off from their stakeholders. Only select organizations have been able to change the way they worked and partnered/collaborated across their ecosystem. However, these collaborative technologies only delivered partial business values, and that too in a siloed approach. Our joint solution is focused to address these challenges effectively and in quick time.

Marlabs & Health DataRoof will combine vertically integrated Cloud/AI capabilities. This will enable a shared data infrastructure platform between individuals, organizations, and ecosystem partners to drive their business profitably and build the foundation for new business models and value creations.

"We have most complete health-care data on our platform and in-built workflow capability, powerful proprietary algorithms, and real-time AI driven analysis and insights enable superior clinical and financial outcomes. We believe these outcomes would be significant drivers to raising the bar on health care and in delivering competitive advantage," said Sharat Rastogi, Chief Revenue Officer, Health DataRoof LLC.

"Utilizing our 3,000+ global workforce—including highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists—from the world's leading technical universities, Marlabs will provide implementation, cloud migration, hosting, and management for Health DataRoof platform customers. Our partnership will enhance our service capabilities and business outcomes for health-care clients," added Sandeep Warikoo, SVP, Health Care BU, Marlabs.

About Marlabs

Marlabs is a digital services company with a specialization in intelligent automation services, helping leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. It provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the US and Germany, and India.

About Health DataRoof

Health DataRoof is a Software as a Services company with specialized products for health-care entities focused on data and machine learning solutions. Health DataRoof offers its artificial intelligence platform modules to health plans, health systems, human service agencies, and life sciences companies to automate and virtualize artificial intelligence service models at enterprise level.

