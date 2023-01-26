A.I. Sustainability Framework Opportunity Zones Located

Reimagining health, knowledge, and empowerment of 8 billion people

Ethically enabled data-driven communications

Democracy and conscious capitalism

Thinking globally, acting locally

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demosophy, a see, feel, and think tank, announces its Precision Medicine and Population Health Platform. Its purpose is to actualize tangible health improvements for all people. Using state-of-the-art technology in ways that integrate societal and individual health with patient-centered approaches is its essential core.

Demosophy.com (PRNewswire)

"Ethical A.I. Framework supports progress while leveraging and scaling humanity's technological potential to do good"

Demosophy assembles proven expertise committed to empowering people's health and well-being. Leaders work systemically to increase reliable information flows. This translational model transcends economic and geographic boundaries and disparities by harnessing available technologies and best practices. It supports live showcases that further knowledge sharing, learning, and understanding.

The platform is a cross-disciplinary hub that spans business, industry, science, big data tech, media, research, philanthropy, venture funds, and ethical care delivery. Combined, Demosophy demonstrates communication, imagination, and teamwork's ability to overcome modern pressing challenges.

This announcement is timely. According to the World Health Organization, as of January 8, 2023, 659 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 6.6 million deaths have been reported globally. "There are 8 billion unique COVID experiences that provide local and global perspectives", stated Kristin Raffaelle Demosophy's founder, a 30-year disruptive technology veteran. "Unlike other times in history, cloud-service technology unifies our ability to identify, aggregate, and share best practices. I am optimistic about our ability to move forward to deliver healthy and empowered futures".

"Health risks and their potential consequences have to be effectively communicated on an individual basis. Covid-19 experiences provide a tangible example of the need to integrate and translate diverse health data. We are creating the capabilities to achieve this so that personal precision care can be a reality," stated Paul Inderbitzin, CEO of Inderbitzin Solutions, former CEO of American RE, and chief Actuary of American Farm Bureau.

Structured data bridges gaps between clinicians and improves patient outcomes. Lack of computational power and algorithmic detail hinders knowledge management and information sharing. Population health is inherently historical, making real-time significance challenging. Assembling information silos into comprehensive, actionable clinical pictures of each patient is necessary for population health to have a local impact. (source: healthcareit.gov/playbook)

"Communication in its purest sense connects people and care systems. Joining people with data-driven information in private, approachable, and reliable ways is an essential need. Demosophy's Ethical A.I. Framework supports progress while leveraging and scaling humanity's technological potential to do good," shared Kristin Raffaelle.

For more information about this release, please contact: Kristin Raffaelle at kmr@demosophy.com or 01-623-920-2152.

About Demosophy

See, Feel, and Think Tank

Demosophy means wisdom of the people. It fuels our mission to realize authentic sustainability near and long term. We assemble expertise and technology in breakthrough ways that empower people, joining human-Authentic Intelligence (A.I.) and Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). Our mission-driven work unleashes front-edge knowledge and insights in ways that do good, near and long term. We are assembling the sustainable means to drive the intrinsic cost of living down and quality of life up. With our expert advisors and alliances, we replace discord with harmony and dis-ease with well-being. www.demosophy.com

Demosophy's A.I. Framework connects care systems and people. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demosophy