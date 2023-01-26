Emma - The Sleep Company continued its extraordinary growth story in 2022 with US$948 million (€873 million) in revenue

Emma grew its revenues by 35% year-on-year and increased profits

2022 was Emma's fifth consecutive year of profitability

Expansion highlights for 2023 include the launch of Emma's first European store

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company , the world's largest D2C sleep brand, ended 2022 with record revenues of US$948 million (€873 million) and a year-on-year revenue growth rate of 35%. In doing so, the sleep company exceeded its own full-year revenue target of US$ 869 million (€800 million) in what was a turbulent year for the global economy. While competitors entered administration due to the challenging economic environment, Emma increased its profits during 2022 – its fifth consecutive year of profitability.

A global growth story for the world's leading D2C sleep brand

Since launching in Germany in 2015, Emma — The Sleep Company has enjoyed consecutive years of growth and is now active in more than 30 markets around the world. The world's leading D2C sleep brand's growth story in 2022 was truly global in nature: Emma's fastest growing markets were all located outside of Europe. In Asia-Pacific, Australia grew its revenues by 103% in 2022 compared to 2021. In North America, the strongest performer was Mexico, where Emma grew its revenues by 117% year-on-year. In South America, Brazil recorded a 62% increase in revenues in 2022 compared to 2021. In Europe, the Italian market grew its revenues by 80% year-on-year.

After a stellar 2022, Emma will continue its growth story in 2023

As part of its global expansion strategy, Emma – The Sleep Company started building a dedicated team for the Polish and Danish markets in 2022. Looking ahead, the world's leading D2C sleep brand will continue to increase its market share and diversify its offering in existing markets. Emma will open its first European store this February in the Mall of the Netherlands, close to The Hague. To underpin its global growth strategy, the company has ambitious hiring plans for its international hubs located in Lisbon, Manila, and Mexico City.

Challenging economic atmosphere did not stop Emma's sleep revolution

"2022 was a tremendous year for Emma. In the face of strong economic headwinds, we bucked the trend, continued our remarkable growth story, and exceeded our own revenue targets, while increasing profitability," said Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Emma — The Sleep Company. "From Australia to Mexico, our triple-digit growth outside of Europe shows how we're building a truly global sleep brand. We'll continue our mission to awaken people's best with better sleep in 2023 through further growth and hiring to support that."

"In a year when many competitors struggled, we continued to innovate, grow, and win awards," said Manuel Müller, CEO & Co-Founder of Emma — The Sleep Company. "As a sleep tech company, innovation plays a central role in our daily business, and the superior nature of our product portfolio was once again recognized in 2022. We won awards in Italy, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Belgium, and the UK, taking our total haul to more than 80. We will continue our success story into 2023 and beyond by expanding and improving our portfolio of sleep products, as we strive to make a positive impact on people's lives through better sleep."

*Value calculated with exchange rates as of 25th January 2023.

About Emma – The Sleep Company:

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million in 2022, a growth rate of 35 per cent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

