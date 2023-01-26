LMU Professor Available for Interviews on Bad Bunny as a Cultural Phenomenon

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Grammy awards approaching, newsrooms may be considering stories on the artist Bad Bunny and his cultural impact. Vanessa Díaz, assistant professor of Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies at Loyola Marymount University, has been interviewed by NPR, The Washington Post, and other news media about the global superstar's music, his politics, his gender fluidity, and his cultural impact. She is also teaching a course on Bad Bunny and has led the development of the Bad Bunny Syllabus, an open educational resource that can be found online at www.badbunnysyllabus.com .

Newsrooms from NPR to the Washington Post have interviewed Díaz about Bad Bunny's cultural impact.

Vanessa Díaz , Assistant Professor of Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies



Prof. Díaz is an interdisciplinary ethnographer, filmmaker, and journalist. Her research focuses on the ways race and gender impact labor markets and practices in the culture industries across the Americas. Her book Manufacturing Celebrity: How Latino Paparazzi and Women Reporters Build the Hollywood Industrial Complex, was published by Duke University Press.



Appearances: The Atlantic, NPR, Los Angeles Times, USA Today, NBC, among others.

