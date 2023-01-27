ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF SCOTT SHELDON PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its President and Chief Operating Officer, Scott Sheldon, effective April 1, 2023.

Greg Anderson will continue to serve as President and will assume oversight of the company's operational teams. Keny Wilper, Allegiant's Senior Vice President of OCC and Stations, will assume the role of interim Chief Operating Officer.

"I am incredibly proud of the work Scott has done throughout his tenure here at Allegiant," said John Redmond, Allegiant's Chief Executive Officer. "His influence, leadership, and guidance permeated all levels of the organization, and the company would not be where it is today without his contributions. I want to thank him for his many years of service. I speak for all of Allegiant when I say Scott's voice will be missed within the halls and walls of our company and that we wish him the absolute best in all his future endeavors."

"After careful deliberation, I believe now is the right time to move on from Allegiant and pursue more entrepreneurial opportunities," said Sheldon. "The company is stacked with some of the best and brightest talent in the industry and I'm confident the current management team will build on the strong foundations in place and guide Allegiant to its best days. I feel comfortable leaving at a time when the company is poised for growth and remains under steady leadership with John and Greg at the helm. The Allegiant future remains bright, and I look forward to continuing to support the company's leadership team any way I can, even as I take the next step in my career."

Mr. Wilper has been with Allegiant since 2002 and has held numerous operational roles within the company. He helped develop the airline's first-ever ancillary inflight program, which has been a cornerstone of Allegiant's business model. Throughout his career, he has held critical roles in operations and was promoted to Vice President, Stations, in 2015 where he had operational responsibility for Allegiant's 100+ airports, as well as the thousands of employees and contractors serving those airports. In 2022, his role expanded to include oversight of Allegiant's Operational Control Center.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

