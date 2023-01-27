Inteleos Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

New Members Bring Deep Experience in Advanced Technology and Global Health

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, today announced the appointment of Vera M. Zlidar and Neil Sahota to its board of directors effective January 1. Zlidar serves the board with expertise in global health focusing on maternal fetal healthcare. Sahota supports the board with his expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Both will help expand the organization's mission to improve global health through assessments while enhancing patient safety.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome such uniquely qualified individuals to our board," said Michael Lilly, MD, RPVI, RVT, Chair, Inteleos Board of Directors. "Both Vera and Neil's expertise come at an opportune time to interject new and exciting ideas into our organization while building upon the current initiatives we're pursuing at Inteleos."

Zlidar holds a Master of Health Science with a focus on International Health and Population Policy from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. She has more than 20 years of experience in family planning, reproductive health, and maternal health. She has worked to strengthen health systems and designed, executed, managed, and evaluated global health programs. Zlidar has worked in global health implementing partners, donors, multilateral development banks, host country governments, NGOs, impact investors and more. She currently serves as the Director of Global Business Development for US Pharmacopeia's Global Health Programs.

"Healthy mothers and healthy babies are foundational for a country's bright future. Providing quality medical certification with trained, skilled providers is crucial to securing maternal/fetal health," said Zlidar. "Inteleos is working to meet this need, and I am thrilled to be a part of the board of this dedicated group who are passionate about this work. I look forward to working with Inteleos to expand access globally to an essential service that saves lives."

Neil Sahota holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus in operations from UC Irvine and has over 18 years of experience in the advanced technology sector. He has worked on data strategy for artificial intelligence solutions, data strategy to improve patient outcomes and fuel product development, business design, business development, and product development. He currently serves as the interim Chief Executive Officer for ACSI Labs where his work involves combining neuroscience, AI, the metaverse and gamification to help Global Fortune 1000 C-suite executives and board of directors solve complex business problems, accelerate problem solving abilities and enhance creative and disruptive thinking.

"For decades, Inteleos has been a pioneer in advancing medical certification capabilities and increasing accessibility and quality of care for patients," said Sahota. "I am deeply honored to be selected to the Board, and I am excited to contribute to the mission of Inteleos."

"Over the last few years, we've put an emphasis on expanding our global footprint and investing in new and emerging technologies," said Dale Cyr, CEO of Inteleos. "Vera and Neil can offer us a wealth of knowledge within their fields of expertise and provide the necessary leadership to steward Inteleos' success looking out to the foreseeable future."

About Inteleos

Inteleos ™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® ( ARDMS ®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ ( APCA ™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy ™ which together represents over 125,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

