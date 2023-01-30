HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY HALLIBURTON CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today Amy Halliburton has joined as Chief Human Resources Officer. Halliburton will be responsible for all HUB human resource strategic initiatives including talent acquisition and management.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

"Focusing on our people has been our greatest asset to driving HUB's success. Our continued growth depends on attracting and retaining high-performing talent, making HUB the best place to work while redefining the workplace of the future," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. "I am pleased to welcome Amy to HUB, as she brings deep experience in human resources management, global talent development, employee relations and executive leadership."

Halliburton with the HUB HR team will support more than 16,000 employees and oversee all aspects of human resources including recruitment, learning and development, recognition and retention, diversity, and total rewards.

"HUB cares deeply about its people and knows that its continued success will be due to excellent, passionate and engaged employees," said Halliburton. "My focus is to build cutting-edge talent strategies to scale growth, with a strong emphasis on creating great employee experiences as they move up the career ladder."

Halliburton brings 25 years of human resources leadership and experience with her. Most recently, she was Vice President Human Resources for Gallagher's U.S. Brokerage division and prior to that was Human Resources Director for Aon Hewitt. She also held HR and employee relations positions with CNH Industrial, Abbott Laboratories and Williams Companies. Halliburton will report to Cohen and serve on the HUB Executive Management Team.

Halliburton received a BA in Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

