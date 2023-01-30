WARNER MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF RHYTHM CITY, ITS FIRST PERSISTENT MUSIC EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX

Rhythm City heading image (PRNewswire)

Rhythm City to introduce users to artists and music through social roleplay, virtual concerts, and mini-music challenges

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), the global music and entertainment company, announced the launch of Rhythm City, a first-of-its-kind music-themed social roleplay experience on Roblox. Developed in partnership with Gamefam, a leading gaming and content company across metaverse platforms, Rhythm City will introduce users to artists and music through social roleplay and provide them access to a collection of digital items sold exclusively on Roblox.

"As our lives become increasingly digital, exciting opportunities are opening up for artists and fans to engage and interact", said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development at WMG. "WMG is focused on facilitating the foundations of these new experiences by building and experimenting across evolving ecosystems. This partnership with Gamefam sees WMG creating a place for artists and audiences to come together to define and contextualize their communities within living spaces."

To build Rhythm City, WMG worked with Gamefam to create a unique experience that brings together key gaming elements with the magic of music. Choosing from a variety of roles including music producer, DJ, dancer, and many more, users will have the opportunity to explore, dance, and bond with friends while enjoying the world's hidden gems and competing in mini-music challenges. In addition, Rhythm City will host virtual concerts and events featuring select WMG artists.

"We are thrilled to have a chance to combine our passion for developing authentic, highly-engaging metaverse content with our love of music", said Joe Ferencz, Founder and CEO at Gamefam. "WMG has been a brilliant partner in pushing innovative strategies, and together with our expertise, we've channeled that into production excellence creating a new community for music lovers in the metaverse."

WMG has continuously built industry-leading experiences in gaming and the metaverse through its groundbreaking partnerships and one-of-a-kind events. Over the years, the company has brought several of its artists to the Roblox platform including Twenty One Pilots, Why Don't We, Ava Max, David Guetta, and Royal Blood. With the launch of Rhythm City, WMG continues their pursuit to push creative boundaries while providing new tools and resources for artists to build and extend their fan communities in this new digital era.

Rhythm City will be available to play and explore on the Roblox platform on February 4, 2023 across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

To access Rhythm City, visit https://roblox.com/rhythmcity.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Gamefam

Gamefam, a leading metaverse game developer and publisher that creates connected experiences with gaming communities and well-known brands, is building the next generation of pop culture franchises born from the metaverse. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 25 million daily game sessions and 115 million hours of engagement each month across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Funky Friday, Ultra Power Tycoon, Starving Artists, Hot Wheels Open World, Easy Obby, and Weapon Fighting Simulator. The Gamefam experience also extends into metaverse destinations including its operation of the three leading Minecraft servers and development of Fortnite's top 40 maps. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, the Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com.

