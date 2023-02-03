Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming platform, the Gaming industry's most powerful and feature-rich PC

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quixant is pleased to announce the launch of its market-leading QMAX Gaming hardware platform, designed to deliver the highest resolution content, smoothest gameplay, and the ultimate player experience.

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming hardware platform, the most powerful and feature-rich Gaming PC (PRNewswire)

The new platform is powered by Intel®, offering exceptional GPU performance, and is available with or without a dGPU, allowing customers to increase their hardware performance by adding their graphics card of choice.

Highly customizable, it meets the requirements of all major global Gaming jurisdictions, including GLI-11. It comes with Quixant's game-optimizing Software solutions as standard which optimize game development and delivery and allow customers to focus on content development without worrying about regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Duncan Faithfull, EVP, and CCO at Quixant said "We believe our customers' focus should be on content, not developing hardware solutions to build them on. They need the freedom to develop content with the confidence that their solution is reliable and as powerful as their imagination needs it to be. That's why Quixant developed, IQ, IQON, and QMAX, its range or Gaming PCs designed to provide maximum performance based on budget, market, and product needs. The new QMAX is our most powerful and feature-rich platform yet, giving customers a platform that goes as far as their imagination can."

Duncan continued: "Whilst developing specialist, game-changing technology is core to the Quixant offering, partnerships are equally important – it's our responsibility to support our customers to make sure that they get the most out of their Quixant products. Our team is always on hand to enable customers to maximise the potential of their QMAX platform, so they can focus on the aspects that allow them to get ahead of the game."

He concluded: "After launching Quantum and Qinetic, our range of modular Gaming and Sports betting cabinets, we identified the need to expand our Software Solutions to further support customers. We now offer a comprehensive suite of software and integration support solutions, which allow game designers to focus their efforts on developing the ultimate game content and player experience, as well as enabling management of the cabinet the game sits on, and a collection of integration solutions. We would love to discuss this with game manufacturers who are looking to enhance their content and expedite the time it takes to get their cabinets to market."

Find out more at quixant.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993093/Quixant_QMAX.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752610/Quixant_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Quixant) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quixant