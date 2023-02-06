Mihir Patel joins Cambia Health Solutions as chief pharmacy officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Solutions has named Mihir Patel, Pharm.D., RPh, as its chief pharmacy officer. In this role, Patel will provide overall leadership and pharmacy direction across all lines of Cambia's health plan business. This includes driving delivery of the pharmacy program and integration into medical benefits, clinical improvement and cost-stewardship efforts.

"Mihir has tremendous expertise within the pharmacy industry, including a dedication to ensuring health care is affordable," said Tonya Adams, senior vice president and chief health services officer. "His leadership in managing our pharmacy program will help ensure our members have access to safe, effective medications at prices they can afford."

Patel is an experienced pharmacist with a career spanning more than 20 years across various pharmacy sectors including health plans, pharmacy benefit management, consulting and retail pharmacy. He has a passion for improving efficiencies and outcomes by combining effective medication management and health care IT solutions.

Before joining Cambia, Patel was vice president of pharmacy services at PacificSource health plans where he led all aspects of pharmacy operations. He also helped established the medical management team at Oscar Insurance, a technology-based startup health plan, and led various clinical and business development functions at EmblemHealth, Point-of-Care Partners, MedImpact Health Care Systems and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

"Cambia's focus on making health care simpler and more affordable really resonates with me," said Patel. "I look forward to working with a broad array of leaders with diverse perspectives and backgrounds to improve member outcomes and experiences."

Patel is a registered pharmacist, graduating with Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. He also completed a Managed Care Residency at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. Patel lives in Portland, Ore., and serves on the board of directors at the United Way of the Columbia-Willamette.

