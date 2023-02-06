Shrimp Nibblers make a big return to White Castle's menu with a new sriracha-flavored option

The popular seafood is available for a limited time through April 9 Cravers of The Original Slider get a special deal, too

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is delivering several treats for shrimp lovers with the return of the popular Shrimp Nibblers and the introduction of the New Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers. The shareable, bite-sized butterfly shrimp are available now at participating locations through April 9.

Shrimp Nibblers and New Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers return to White Castle's menu for a limited time. (PRNewswire)

The Shrimp Nibblers are coated in a seasoned batter and fried to a golden crispiness. Like its name implies, the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers version of the fan favorite is a delectable treat with the perfect mixture of the sweet chili pepper flavors embedded in the breading.

"The Shrimp Nibblers and the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers may be bite sized, but the taste is big, and the value is mighty," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We look forward to this time of the year to deliver a favorite among Cravers and invite new customers searching for a hot and tasty meal."

The limited-time-only Shrimp Nibblers and the new Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers expand White Castle's quality seafood variety during the Lenten season, a time of year when many customers desire non-meat options. White Castle's year-round seafood menu items include Fish Nibblers and Panko Fish Sliders, both made from wild Alaska pollock.

Rest assured — in addition to the new menu items – White Castle's commitment to 100% beef is unwavering. In fact, America's first fast-food hamburger chain is offering a special value deal on a 10-sack of Original Sliders. From now through April 9, the 10 sack is available for just $7.99 in most markets and $8.99 in Chicago, New York, New Jersey and Scottsdale. Customers can add American, smoked cheddar or jalapeno cheese for a slight additional cost.

"White Castle's goal since our founding is to deliver great taste at a great price," said Richardson. "The Original 10 Sack value deal will do that, and you'll savor the flavor with whomever you share the sliders!"

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

