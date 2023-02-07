Atrenne Joins Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance (SENEDIA)

BROCKTON, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrenne, a Celestica company, a leader in designing, developing and deploying industrial embedded computers, today announced it has joined SENEDIA, the alliance for Defense Tech, Talent, and Innovation, a defense industry organization that aims to strengthen the defense sector and bolster national security by connecting, partnering with and convening leaders across industry and government.

"Atrenne is proud to become a member of SENEDIA and we look forward to collaborating with members of the SENEDIA community in support of the organization's goals," said Jim Tierney, Vice President of Defense and Aerospace Systems, Atrenne. "Atrenne's long history of designing and manufacturing technology geared towards the success of the military ecosystem will certainly be at the forefront in our collaborative efforts."

"We are delighted to welcome Atrenne to SENEDIA," said Molly Donohue Magee, executive director of SENEDIA. "Their work in designing, developing and deploying embedded electronic systems across the aerospace and defense sectors will add an important voice to our efforts to fuel economic growth and build the workforce for today and tomorrow."

About Atrenne

Atrenne, a Celestica company, is an advanced, vertically-integrated component and custom systems provider serving aerospace, defense, computing, communications, and other technology-driven industries. Atrenne delivers custom, integrated components, electronic packaging, fabricated metal, electronic assemblies, and manufacturing services to customers across the globe. With over 50 years of experience, Atrenne provides innovatively engineered products and services throughout the program lifecycle, from concept to manufacturing to obsolescence management. www.atrenne.com

About SENEDIA

We strengthen the defense sector and bolster our national security by connecting, partnering with, and convening leaders across industry and government. Our members represent some of the most exciting, cutting-edge work in undersea technology, cybersecurity, and defense technologies.

https://senedia.org/

