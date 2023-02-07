Dearborn Partners and Ativo Capital Management Join the SMArtX Advisory Solutions UMA Platform

SMArtX Billing Continues to Expand as Billed Assets Approach $10 Billion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), announced it has added five strategies offered by four asset management firms to its platform, bringing the total to 1,106 strategists from 282 of the world's leading asset managers. Dearborn Partners and Ativo Capital Management are new to SMArtX, while Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc. and Kensington Analytics, LLC, each added new strategies to their existing presence on the platform.

Ativo Capital Management is now supplying its International ADR select strategy, which focuses on the developed and emerging markets ex US, and Dearborn Partners added two strategies designed to reduce vulnerability by investing in firms in strong financial condition with little or no debt. Matrix Asset Advisors added a large cap value equity strategy and Kensington Analytics added a strategy with exposure multiple market segments.

"SMArtX is excited to add Ativo Capital Management and Dearborn Partners to our UMA platform," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "In addition to the expansion of the model marketplace, SMArtX is continuing to see high demand for our billing application, which is providing new levels of flexibility and control while helping firms find lost revenue from inaccurately billed accounts."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"The SMArtX billing application is setting a new precedent in functionality that is helping firms to manage their billing cycle more efficiently and accurately," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX. "The ability to automate and control the process from the firm level down to the individual sleeve is not only helping revenue drop to the bottom line but freeing up resources to focus on other value-add services."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

