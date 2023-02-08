Bush's Beans and Peyton Manning Invite You to "Imagine the Beautiful Bean Possibilities" in Brand's First-Ever Big Game Spot

Manning will tout the nutrition and versatility benefits of adding beans weekly in new ad campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America will hear the words "roll that beautiful bean footage" in a new voice when newest bean ambassador Peyton Manning joins Bush's iconic spokes-team of family member Jay Bush and his rapscallion talking dog Duke in their quest to put the beautiful bean front-and-center in the brand's first-ever Big Game spot.

Bush's is on a mission, with the help of Manning, to show fans the nutrition and versatility benefits of the powerful bean, including being a great source of fiber and a plant-based protein. The campaign highlights not only their iconic Baked Beans but also their many sweet and savory products for every occasion.

"We believe beans are an important weekly staple," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Innovation at Bush's. "Beans are an affordable plant-based protein source that have less impact on water sources compared to animal protein and come in infinitely recyclable cans."

Fans can catch a teaser (titled Beautiful Bean Tryouts) for the game day commercial with Manning preparing for his role as bean ambassador online now. In the teaser, Duke Bush, Bush's iconic spokesdog, and Jay Bush, Duke's pal and the great-grandson of Bush's founder, work with Manning as he preps for his Big Game appearance with the Beautiful Bean Company. Manning is among an elite group. Since its introduction in 1994, he is only the third spokesperson to utter the iconic phrase, "roll that beautiful bean footage," in a Bush's TV ad – following in the storied footsteps of Jay and Duke.

"This game day, Bush's is starting a conversation around beans that focuses on the nutrition, versatility, and sustainability benefits of what we call 'the beautiful bean,'" said Palacios. "There is no better person than one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Peyton Manning, to bring a new kind of enthusiasm to what we believe is the greatest plant-based protein of all time. The beautiful bean message will be heard far and wide."

Bush's first-ever Big Game ad (a 30-second spot titled Go Bigger) and the teaser (titled Beautiful Bean Tryouts) were both created by Carmichael Lynch in partnership with Omaha Productions. The full spot will air during the second half of the Big Game on February 12 in select markets.

"Working with Jay and Duke was a lot of fun, and it's great to be working with this fantastic, family-owned company," said Peyton Manning. "They've been bringing me up to speed, and I'm ready to share my newfound bean knowledge with fans for game days."

As a key ingredient in many fan-favorite game day recipes and the perfect plant-fueled protein for players and fans alike, Bush's beans are excellent additions to Big Game traditions across the country.

To learn more about Bush's Beans, visit bushbeans.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for more exclusive content.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

