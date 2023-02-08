INSIGHT2PROFIT Appoints Matt Busch as Senior Vice President of Private Equity

CLEVELAND, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHT2PROFIT, a leading consulting and software company specializing in pricing and profitability solutions, recently appointed industry veteran Matt Busch as its Senior Vice President of Private Equity.

Busch brings more than 25 years of diverse experience within the commercial, private equity, and management consulting industries. Prior to INSIGHT2PROFIT, Busch led strategy and the delivery of large-scale value creation projects across a wide range of industries, built and managed high-performing client relationship organizations, and drove transformative turnarounds and growth at companies like Equifax and Revenue Analytics.

As Senior Vice President of Private Equity, Busch will lead INSIGHT2PROFIT's client relationship team in deepening its knowledge of private equity clients' challenges and needs and identifying opportunities to deliver capabilities and unmatched value across all stages of the deal lifecycle. Busch will play a key role in strengthening internal standards and processes that will allow INSIGHT2PROFIT to deliver and scale effectively.

"INSIGHT has an impressive offering and reputation for delivering exceptional financial impact to PE firms and their portfolios," states Busch. "My top priority is to ensure our team remains laser-focused on creating value for our private equity partners and bringing new growth and margin expansion focused thought-leadership to their portfolios."

"Matt has an incredible reputation as a trusted advisor; working tirelessly to deliver innovative solutions to help his clients and teams achieve their goals," states Terry Oblander, Chief Growth Officer at INSIGHT2PROFIT. "His client-centric approach, dynamic leadership style, and deep expertise in strategic revenue management and pricing will benefit INSIGHT and our clients as we continue on this fast-paced growth trajectory."

"I am energized by the opportunity to join an incredibly smart and passionate team of industry-leading experts at INSIGHT and look forward to working with our clients and internal teams to unlock value as we expand our service offering and delivery capabilities to accelerate growth," concludes Busch.

About INSIGHT2PROFIT

INSIGHT2PROFIT, a DFW Capital Partners portfolio company, helps companies drive sustainable enterprise value through pricing expertise, data science, tailored technology solutions and relentless execution. Headquartered in Cleveland with regional offices in Chicago and Columbus, INSIGHT2PROFIT employs more than 250 professionals and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America list for ten consecutive years and is a nine-time consecutive recipient of the Weatherhead 100 award recognizing Northeast Ohio's fastest-growing companies. For more information, visit https://www.insight2profit.com.

