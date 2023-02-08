Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenues of $655.9 million ( $643.2 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $961.7 million ( $955.2 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $13.3 million ( $16.3 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $85.5 million ( $83.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $0.49 ( $0.60 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $3.12 ( $3.05 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the fourth quarter 2022 of $13.3 million ($0.49 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $85.5 million ($3.12 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's fourth quarter 2022 net income was $16.3 million ($0.60 per diluted share) compared to $83.7 million ($3.05 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $20.8 million ($24.7 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $114.1 million ($111.7 million on an adjusted basis) for the fourth quarter 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 results included $12.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and gains related to settlements of company-owned insurance policies, offset by $16.7 million of combined office closure, severance and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses. Fourth quarter 2021 results included $6.5 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and net gains related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments, partially offset by net realized losses primarily related to sale of securities investments and other assets and $4.1 million of office closure costs.

"Our fourth quarter results were impacted by historically low transaction volumes due to the current economic environment and its impact on the housing industry. We have continued to manage our operations during this challenging environment with a reasonable balance of cost discipline and investment in capabilities that we expect will have a positive impact on our business over the long term," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We have made significant progress in becoming a stronger company and will continue to invest opportunistically to build a more resilient company. In line with our long-term strategies of improving Stewart, we are excited to welcome to the Stewart family BCHH, a national provider of title services to institutional real estate investors and lenders."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Total revenues 655.9 961.7

3,069.3 3,305.8 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 20.8 114.1

232.7 434.0 Income tax expense (2.5) (23.4)

(50.9) (94.0) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.9) (5.1)

(19.5) (16.8) Net income attributable to Stewart 13.3 85.5

162.3 323.2 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 3.0 (1.8)

17.8 (14.1) Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 16.3 83.7

180.1 309.1 Net income per diluted Stewart share 0.49 3.12

5.94 11.90 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 0.60 3.05

6.58 11.38













* Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See

Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended December 31,





2022 2021 % Change















Operating revenues 581.6 836.4 (30 %)



Investment income 6.9 3.7 85 %



Net realized and unrealized gains 10.3 4.9 110 %



Pretax income 26.9 118.6 (77 %)



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income 8.0 2.6





Adjusted pretax income* 35.0 121.1 (71 %)



Pretax margin 4.5 % 14.0 %





Adjusted pretax margin* 5.9 % 14.4 %



















* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See

Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Operating revenues for the title segment decreased $254.8 million, or 30 percent, in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to volume declines in our direct title and agency operations, while total segment operating expenses decreased $154.6 million, or 21 percent, primarily as a result of lower revenues. Agency retention expenses in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $107.8 million, or 30 percent, consistent with the 30 percent decline in gross agency revenues, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the fourth quarter 2022 was 17.6 percent compared to 18 percent in the fourth quarter 2021.

Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $36.2 million, or 11 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, and as a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 48.9 percent in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 38.3 percent in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to lower revenues in the fourth quarter 2022. Title loss expense in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $11.9 million, or 36 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter 2021.

The title segment's net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarters 2022 and 2021 included net unrealized gains of $11.2 million and $8.1 million, respectively, related to fair value changes of equity securities investments and net realized losses of $0.6 million and $0.8 million, respectively, on sale of investment securities. Additionally, the segment recorded $2.0 million of net losses related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments during the fourth quarter 2021. Investment income in the fourth quarter 2022 increased compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest income resulting from increased interest rates and higher short-term investments in the fourth quarter 2022.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,

2022 2021 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 171.3 251.0 (32 %)

International 24.0 38.3 (37 %)



195.3 289.3 (32 %)

Commercial:







Domestic 66.9 93.1 (28 %)

International 7.7 9.4 (18 %)



74.6 102.5 (27 %)

Total direct title revenues 269.9 391.8 (31 %)

Total non-commercial revenues decreased $94.0 million, or 32 percent, primarily resulting from a 55 percent decline in residential purchase and refinancing transactions during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $26.2 million, or 28 percent, primarily due to lower transaction volume and size compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the fourth quarter 2022 was $15,100, which was 23 percent lower compared to $19,700 in the fourth quarter 2021, while average residential fee per file in the fourth quarter 2022 increased 45 percent to $3,500, compared to $2,400 in the prior year quarter due to a higher purchase mix in the fourth quarter 2022. Total international revenues in the fourth quarter 2022 declined by $16.0 million, or 34 percent, primarily as a result of lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations and weaker foreign currency exchange rates against the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended December 31,



2022 2021 % Change











Operating revenues 54.7 83.7 (35 %)

Net realized and unrealized gains - 3.3 (100 %)

Pretax income 0.4 5.3 (93 %)

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income 6.6 2.3



Adjusted pretax income* 7.0 7.6 (7 %)

Pretax margin 0.7 % 6.1 %



Adjusted pretax margin* 12.8 % 9.1 %







* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See

Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Operating revenues for the real estate solutions segment decreased in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to last year's fourth quarter primarily due to lower transaction volumes influenced by the current high interest rate environment. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses decreased 36 percent in the fourth quarter 2022, consistent with the reduced operating revenue. Net realized and unrealized gains during the fourth quarter 2021 were primarily driven by net gains related to acquisition contingent liability adjustments. Included in the total non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income were total acquired intangible asset amortization expenses in the fourth quarters 2022 and 2021 of $5.8 million and $5.6 million, respectively.

Corporate and Other Segment

The corporate and other segment recorded $2.5 million of net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarter 2022, primarily related to settlement of a company-owned life insurance policy, compared to $1.6 million of net realized losses in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily driven by losses on asset disposals. Segment results for the fourth quarter 2021 included a real estate brokerage company that was acquired in late 2021 and sold in early 2022. Net expenses attributable to corporate operations increased to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest expense resulting from debt.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $29.8 million, or 14 percent, compared to the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and temporary labor costs, consistent with lower operating results and volumes, partially offset by severance expenses and increased average headcount resulting from acquisitions. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs increased to 30.1 percent for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 23.3 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2022.

Total other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased $65.8 million, or 31 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of reduced costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues, partially offset by higher office closure costs and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses recorded during the fourth quarter 2022. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2022 were 22.8 percent compared to 22.2 percent in the fourth quarter 2021; excluding office closure costs and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses, consolidated other operating expenses were 20.6 percent in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 21.7 percent in the prior year quarter.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the fourth quarter 2022 decreased to $24.8 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $133.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021, primarily driven by the lower net income in the fourth quarter 2022.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 269,894 391,778

1,246,258 1,390,921 Agency operations 311,697 444,617

1,466,243 1,582,640 Real estate solutions and other 54,697 115,043

335,850 291,055 Total operating revenues 636,288 951,438

3,048,351 3,264,616 Investment income 6,903 3,728

22,421 16,855 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 12,718 6,505

(1,476) 24,321

655,909 961,671

3,069,296 3,305,792 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 256,752 364,570

1,208,307 1,300,431 Employee costs 191,715 221,517

802,001 776,968 Other operating expenses 145,056 210,898

648,022 626,762 Title losses and related claims 21,628 33,556

102,733 126,243 Depreciation and amortization 15,075 13,992

57,178 36,386 Interest 4,932 3,071

18,403 5,031

635,158 847,604

2,836,644 2,871,821 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 20,751 114,067

232,652 433,971 Income tax expense (2,488) (23,442)

(50,864) (93,989) Net income 18,263 90,625

181,788 339,982 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,949 5,127

19,483 16,766 Net income attributable to Stewart 13,314 85,498

162,305 323,216











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 0.49 3.12

5.94 11.90 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,276 27,405

27,347 27,168











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 24,820 132,974

191,860 390,291 Other comprehensive income (loss) 13,465 (4,524)

(51,596) (16,769)

Fourth Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders

2022: Oct Nov Dec Total

Closed Orders

2022: Oct Nov Dec Total Commercial 1,243 1,124 1,807 4,174

Commercial 1,242 1,141 2,058 4,441 Purchase 15,591 13,400 11,562 40,553

Purchase 12,560 11,480 11,340 35,380 Refinancing 4,858 4,549 3,682 13,089

Refinancing 3,866 3,231 3,151 10,248 Other 1,844 1,428 1,219 4,491

Other 1,403 964 926 3,293 Total 23,536 20,501 18,270 62,307

Total 19,071 16,816 17,475 53,362





















Opened Orders

2021: Oct Nov Dec Total

Closed Orders

2021: Oct Nov Dec Total Commercial 1,292 1,315 1,871 4,478

Commercial 1,341 1,264 2,191 4,796 Purchase 22,331 21,281 18,759 62,371

Purchase 18,578 18,507 20,047 57,132 Refinancing 18,377 17,310 15,100 50,787

Refinancing 15,651 15,752 13,863 45,266 Other 674 412 413 1,499

Other 449 438 357 1,244 Total 42,674 40,318 36,143 119,135

Total 36,019 35,961 36,458 108,438

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)



December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 248,367 485,919 Short-term investments 24,318 17,650 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 710,083 679,214 Receivables – premiums from agencies 39,921 45,428 Receivables – other 85,111 81,623 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (7,309) (7,711) Property and equipment, net 81,539 72,456 Operating lease assets, net 127,830 134,578 Title plants 73,358 76,859 Goodwill 1,072,982 924,837 Intangible assets, net of amortization 199,084 229,804 Deferred tax assets 2,590 3,846 Other assets 80,005 68,859

2,737,879 2,813,362 Liabilities:



Notes payable 447,006 483,491 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 196,541 287,326 Operating lease liabilities 148,003 149,417 Estimated title losses 549,448 549,614 Deferred tax liabilities 26,616 48,779

1,367,614 1,518,627 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 324,344 309,622 Retained earnings 1,091,816 974,800 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (51,343) 253 Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,362,151 1,282,009 Noncontrolling interests 8,114 12,726 Total stockholders' equity 1,370,265 1,294,735

2,737,879 2,813,362





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,130 26,893 Book value per share 50.21 47.67

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 581,591 54,697 - 636,288

836,395 83,675 31,368 951,438 Investment income 6,891 12 - 6,903

3,728 - - 3,728 Net realized and unrealized gains

(losses) 10,262 - 2,456 12,718

4,877 3,273 (1,645) 6,505

598,744 54,709 2,456 655,909

845,000 86,948 29,723 961,671 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 256,752 - - 256,752

364,570 - - 364,570 Employee costs 177,371 11,860 2,484 191,715

203,850 12,457 5,210 221,517 Other operating expenses 107,118 36,293 1,645 145,056

116,821 63,279 30,798 210,898 Title losses and related claims 21,628 - - 21,628

33,556 - - 33,556 Depreciation and amortization 8,617 6,182 276 15,075

7,648 5,917 427 13,992 Interest 338 - 4,594 4,932

- - 3,071 3,071

571,824 54,335 8,999 635,158

726,445 81,653 39,506 847,604 Income (loss) before taxes 26,920 374 (6,543) 20,751

118,555 5,295 (9,783) 114,067

Year Ended: December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 2,712,501 296,673 39,177 3,048,351

2,973,524 259,724 31,368 3,264,616 Investment income 22,392 29 - 22,421

16,855 - - 16,855 Net realized and unrealized

(losses) gains (1,149) - (327) (1,476)

12,570 5,773 5,978 24,321

2,733,744 296,702 38,850 3,069,296

3,002,949 265,497 37,346 3,305,792 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 1,208,307 - - 1,208,307

1,300,431 - - 1,300,431 Employee costs 735,747 50,462 15,792 802,001

728,318 34,528 14,122 776,968 Other operating expenses 401,724 204,053 42,245 648,022

386,265 203,947 36,550 626,762 Title losses and related claims 102,733 - - 102,733

126,243 - - 126,243 Depreciation and amortization 29,715 25,563 1,900 57,178

21,227 14,071 1,088 36,386 Interest 386 - 18,017 18,403

3 - 5,028 5,031

2,478,612 280,078 77,954 2,836,644

2,562,487 252,546 56,788 2,871,821 Income (loss) before taxes 255,132 16,624 (39,104) 232,652

440,462 12,951 (19,442) 433,971

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, office closure, severance and regulatory settlement and litigation expenses, and other adjustments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. In addition to these adjustments, acquired intangible asset amortization and other expenses are excluded in the calculation of adjusted pretax income for the title and real estate solutions segments. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022 2021 % Chg

2022 2021 % Chg Consolidated Stewart:













Total revenues 655.9 961.7 (32 %)

3,069.3 3,305.8 (7 %) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (12.7) (6.5)



1.5 (24.3)

Other adjustments - -



(39.2) -

Adjusted total revenues 643.2 955.2 (33 %)

3,031.6 3,281.5 (8 %)















Pretax income 20.8 114.1 (82 %)

232.7 434.0 (46 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (12.7) (6.5)



1.5 (24.3)

Office closure expenses 7.5 4.1



10.5 6.1

Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses 6.5 -



6.5 -

Severance expenses 2.7 -



3.9 -

Other adjustments - -



0.9 -

Adjusted pretax income 24.7 111.7 (78 %)

256.0 415.8 (38 %) Pretax margin 3.2 % 11.9 %



7.6 % 13.1 %

Adjusted pretax margin 3.8 % 11.7 %



8.4 % 12.7 %

















Net income attributable to Stewart 13.3 85.5 (84 %)

162.3 323.2 (50 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (12.7) (6.5)



1.5 (24.3)

Office closure expenses 7.5 4.1



10.5 6.1

Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses 6.5 -



6.5 -

Severance expenses 2.7 -



3.9 -

Other adjustments - -



0.9 -

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (1.0) 0.5



(5.6) 4.1

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 3.0 (1.8)



17.8 (14.1)

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 16.3 83.7 (81 %)

180.1 309.1 (42 %)















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,276 27,405



27,347 27,168

Net income per share 0.49 3.12



5.94 11.90

Adjusted net income per share 0.60 3.05



6.58 11.38





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022 2021 % Chg

2022 2021 % Chg Title Segment:













Revenues 598.7 845.0 (29 %)

2,733.7 3,002.9 (9 %) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (10.3) (4.9)



1.1 (12.6)

Adjusted revenues 588.5 840.1 (30 %)

2,734.9 2,990.4 (9 %)















Pretax income 26.9 118.6 (77 %)

255.1 440.5 (42 %) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (10.3) (4.9)



1.1 (12.6)

Office closure expenses 6.9 4.1



10.5 6.1

Regulatory settlement and litigation expenses 6.5 -



6.5 -

Severance expenses 2.1 -



3.3 -

Acquired intangible asset amortization and other

expenses 2.8 3.3



9.1 6.0

Adjusted pretax income 35.0 121.1 (71 %)

285.8 440.0 (35 %) Pretax margin 4.5 % 14.0 %



9.3 % 14.7 %

Adjusted pretax margin 5.9 % 14.4 %



10.4 % 14.7 %



Real Estate Solutions Segment:













Revenues 54.7 86.9 (37 %)

296.7 265.5 12 % Net realized and unrealized gains - (3.3)



- (5.8)

Adjusted revenues 54.7 83.7 (35 %)

296.7 259.7 14 %















Pretax income 0.4 5.3 (93 %)

16.6 13.0 28 % Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized gains - (3.3)



- (5.8)

Office closure expenses 0.5 -



0.5 -

Severance expenses 0.3 -



0.3 -

Acquired intangible asset amortization 5.8 5.6



24.0 13.0

Adjusted pretax income 7.0 7.6 (7 %)

41.5 20.2 106 % Pretax margin 0.7 % 6.1 %



5.6 % 4.9 %

Adjusted pretax margin 12.8 % 9.1 %



14.0 % 7.8 %



