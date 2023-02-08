U.S. Postal Service Celebrates Riding the Rails

CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the history and romance of train travel by unveiling Railroad Stations Forever stamps at the spectacular art deco Union Terminal in Cincinnati.
The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #RailroadStationsStamps.
Who:
The Honorable Daniel Tangherlini, governor, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors
Elizabeth Pierce, president and chief executive officer, Cincinnati Museum Center
When:
Thursday, March 9, at 11 a.m. EST
Where:
1301 Western Ave.
Cincinnati, OH 45203
RSVP:
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at:
Background:
Noteworthy railroad stations began brightening the American landscape by the 1870s. This issuance features five architectural gems that continue to play an important role in their communities: Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania; Point of Rocks Station in Maryland; Main Street Station in Richmond, VA; Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, CA; and Union Terminal in Cincinnati.
Just as the railroad represents progress and movement, railroad stations hold stories of industry and commerce, of migration and hope for the future, of reunions and goodbyes. They are gateways and crossroads where lives meet.
All five of the stations featured on these stamps are listed in the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Register of Historic Places.
Derry Noyes served as art director for the project. Down the Street Designs designed and created the digital illustrations and typography.
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.
Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.
For USPS media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
National Contact: David Coleman
202-425-1476
david.p.coleman@usps.gov
Local Contact: Naddia Dhalai
216-443-4596
naddia.n.dhalai@usps.gov
usps.com/news
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service