WiMi Hologram Realizes holographic ChatGPT digital twins

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the realization of holographic digital twins with ChatGPT technology, the layout of ChatGPT's underlying holographic technology research and development, and the active exploration and layout of the holographic ChatGPT, "the next generation Internet".

The essence of "holographic ChatGPT digital twins" is an open virtual world supported by hardware and software conditions. The basic operation of the virtual world and holographic content production is ensured through high coverage and excellent network quality Internet services. The main layout of WiMi's ChatGPT digital twins lies in the hardware and software R&D of the underlying holographic technologies, and the further expansion of holographic ChatGPT digital twins' holographic applications.

1. In terms of holographic ChatGPT digital twin technology, WiMi embedded holographic AR content into virtual applications based on imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching and detection technology, video processing and recognition technology, holographic 3D layer replacement technology in imaging recognition and dynamic fusion processing technology in imaging tracking. WiMi's holographic AR content and holographic imaging services based on image detection, recognition, template matching, dynamic image fusion and replacement will generate commercial value in holographic ChatGPT digital twins applications.

2. In terms of holographic ChatGPT digital twins applications, WiMi has a comprehensive holographic IP equity content library, and virtual holographic content covers from 3D models to holographic virtual products. WiMi owns a total of 4,654 holographic virtual IP rights that can be used in WiMi's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range of categories, including holographic anime, virtual live streaming, virtual idol and virtual social. WiMi's virtual assets will generate business value in holographic ChatGPT digital twins.

3. In terms of holographic ChatGPT digital twins hardware, WiMi has launched its holographic XR head-mounted display product "WiMi Hologram SoftLight", which has been licensed by FFC and approved to enter the US market. This accelerated iteration in image's color management, interfacing devices, and the feel of the wearing experience will lay the groundwork for WiMi in the holographic ChatGPT digital twins market.

WiMi has developed industry-leading holographic AR technologies such as 3D visualization and a comprehensive Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") platform. The Company's holographic AR business customer base covers a wide range of industries, including advertising, entertainment, education, and telecommunications. With the widespread use of holographic ChatGPT digital twins applications, WiMi expects the holographic cloud industry to experience exponential growth in turn.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

