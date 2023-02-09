Ditto™ launches digital pattern projection, the first disruptive sewing technology in 160 years

Unveiled at the start of New York Fashion Week, Ditto makes patterns paperless, customizable, and adaptable to specific measurements in real time

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ditto ™, a joint venture between JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) and SINGER®, launched the first-ever digital pattern projection system for home sewists that combines algorithmic intelligence with digital projection to make patterns paperless, customizable, and adaptable to specific body measurements – all in real time. This system is the first evolution of paper patterns since their invention in 1860. The Ditto platform will feature original Ditto patterns and options from major pattern producers.

"Ditto compresses hours into minutes, eliminating the errors, frustration, and time-consuming reality of traditional patterns," said Filippo Robotti, general manager of Ditto and vice president of strategy at SVP Worldwide. "Most importantly, Ditto is a tool to enable creativity. The same technology that accurately and easily projects patterns gives sewists the ability to customize measurements and modify the designs in just a few clicks – a concept that once seemed impossible."

Ditto allows sewists to get to the fun faster. The system:

Creates a custom fit – Pattern dimensions adjust in real time using measurement inputs, reflecting the reality that no two bodies are the same.

Customizes the design – Changing a neckline or sleeve, or flaring a skirt or pant leg are all possible in a few clicks.

Is accurate – Ditto has unmatched precision. Once calibrated, sewists can trust pattern pieces are accurate and ready to cut. Ditto also has a splicing feature to accurately handle pieces that extend beyond the cutting mat.

Simplifies setup – From box opening to patterning in minutes, no tools, mounting, or engineering degrees are needed.

Includes a digital sewing gallery (i.e., pattern library) – Hundreds of customizable Ditto patterns and more from top brands and indie pattern makers will be available at launch, with more added monthly.

Saves paper and the space to store it

Ditto works by attaching a small digital projector to a tension rod, which is set up vertically between the floor and the ceiling. Using the Ditto app, sewists calibrate the projector to the cutting mat within minutes, then choose a pattern on dittopatterns.com, add their measurements, and customize the design and project. It can be set up and taken down quickly and easily.

In solving the challenges of paper patterns, Ditto™ addresses both a top frustration among sewists – 33% rank patterning tasks as their least favorite part of sewing* – and a sizable market opportunity. There are 35 million active sewists in the U.S. and sewing machine sales continue to grow, adding new consumers who are skewing younger. Meanwhile, sewists are going digital with PDF patterns from indie pattern makers.

Until Ditto, sewists have used PDF patterns by printing and laying them out on fabric like traditional paper patterns or projecting them through DIY setups. These homespun options require ceiling or wall mounting, are not movable, and are highly challenging to calibrate for accurate pattern dimensions. Even with these limitations, everyday sewists have a growing interest in projected patterns because it offers an improvement over traditional paper. Facebook groups that troubleshoot home-grown options have tens of thousands of members.

The idea for Ditto began as a way to simply solve these pain points, but it has since grown into a tool that makes sewing and patterning more inclusive, more accessible, and more creative. By collaborating with real sewists throughout the three-year development process, Ditto developers identified bigger-picture needs, including made-to-measure sizing and the ability to easily modify a pattern's design.

"Every Ditto capability was created for sewists and by sewists, which resulted in a tool that delivers the freedom of expression, the freedom of fit, and the joy of garments reflecting your personal style," said Niasia Pinnock, lead designer at Ditto.

Ditto retails for $799 with purchase information on dittopatterns.com. Pre-orders began on Feb. 8 at joann.com/ditto. It will be sold at independent sewing dealer locations, at singer.com/ditto and joann.com beginning March 1, and at JOANN stores beginning March 31.

Unlimited, customizable Ditto patterns are available through monthly ($9.99) or annual ($99.99) subscription options or can be purchased individually. Ditto will also offer non-customizable, third-party patterns from major pattern brands, like McCall's, Simplicity and Butterick, and an array of indie pattern makers, like Style Arc, Liesl + Co., Named and Madalynne Intimates. New sewing patterns will be added monthly.

For more information, visit dittopatterns.com and @dittopatterns on Instagram and Facebook.

*According to Ditto original research, October 2019.

About Ditto™

Ditto™, a joint venture between JOANN and SINGER®, is the first-ever digital pattern projection system for home sewists. Launching in 2023, Ditto combines digital projection with algorithmic intelligence to make patterns paperless, customizable, and adaptable to any body measurements in real time. The system compresses hours into minutes and marks the first evolution in patterns in 160 years. Ditto is the future of sewing, enabling the freedom of expression, the freedom of fit, and the joy of clothes reflecting who you are. Ditto gets to the fun part faster.

About SINGER®

For almost 170 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand from its beginning continues today. From fashion and home décor, to embroidery and quilting, we are committed to growing and developing SINGER products for sewists of every level.

About JOANN

For 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings has grown to include 840 stores across 49 states and a robust ecommerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

