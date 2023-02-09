Wix Launches SEO Dashboard, with Integrated Reports from Google Search Console, For Users to Manage Their SEO from One Place

The SEO Dashboard provides Wix users with SEO tools, insights and reports from Google Search Console, further democratizing access to valuable SEO data

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced the launch of the SEO Dashboard, a unified place for everything SEO related. This includes SEO tools, educational materials tailored to different skill levels, and a new integration with Google Search Console, which provides valuable information on site performance on search results.

The SEO Dashboard provides Wix users with SEO tools, insights and reports from Google Search Console, further democratizing access to valuable SEO data (PRNewswire)

The SEO Dashboard provides a suite of advanced tools to help implement changes, with access to content from the Wix Education Hub curated based on site activity and the users' proficiency. By bringing together the tools users need to manage their SEO, valuable insights and reports from Google, and tailored educational materials, users of all skill levels have the resources to execute their SEO strategy, to streamline their workflow.

From within the SEO Dashboard, users have access to a snapshot of their Google Search Console data . Users can view site impressions and clicks, and compare them to previous periods. They can access insights on changes in terms of queries and impressions, and they can filter the data based on impressions and clicks to understand which of their pages are increasing in traffic, and which can be better optimized. For a more in-depth look, users can click on the 'see full report' link to get to an in-depth report in Wix Analytics .

The full reports include:

Top Search Queries on Google: Users can analyze search query data to identify their sites' performance for different Google searches and track the queries that generated impressions in Google's organic search results.

Top Pages in Google Search Results: Users can easily track the top-performing pages for their site and the queries that generated impressions in Google's organic search results. These insights on individual pages provide users with a deeper understanding of where impressions and clicks are coming from and which keywords are driving that traffic.

"We're dedicated to providing our users and SEO professionals with the tools they need for seamless workflows in order for them to achieve their business goals, build brand awareness and drive traffic to their site," said Einat Hoobian-Seybold, SEO Product Lead at Wix. " The SEO Dashboard, with the extended integration with Google Search Console, aligns with our mission to help users at any skill level understand how their site is performing, and help inform them on what needs their attention. We look forward to developing more features, adding additional reports and actionable insights to help our users in their optimization process."

"We're excited to bring important stats and functionality about the value of Google Search directly to Wix's Dashboard," said Mariya Moeva, Senior Product Manager, Search. "This integration will help Wix site owners understand how people are finding them on Search and optimize how their website contributes to their business goals. We look forward to bringing even more useful insights to where business owners and content creators already are -- their own site."

The SEO Dashboard is available to all Wix users in English and will be gradually opened to more languages. To learn more, click here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room .

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.