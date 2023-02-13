ApolloMD Partners with Adonis to Deliver Transformative Revenue Outcomes for 1,800 Healthcare Clinicians Across the United States

Top clinical outsourcing services organization seeks to innovate revenue cycle management on behalf of hospital clients, partners, physicians, and APCs.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adonis, a leading Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform, today announces its partnership with ApolloMD, one of the most successful firms in the clinical outsourcing services industry, treating millions of patients each year in hospitals and health systems across the country.

ApolloMD Partners with Adonis to Deliver Transformative Revenue Outcomes for 1,800 Healthcare Clinicians Across the US

"We are thrilled to be partnering with ApolloMD to bring the experience and expertise of Adonis to enable data-driven decision making across the revenue cycle of their partner physician groups," said Akash Magoon, CEO and Co-Founder, Adonis. "With Adonis's connected data and machine-learning at the foundation of ApolloMD's operations, we're dedicated to being a driving force in helping them in their commitment to improving financial metrics for their providers."

In collaboration with Adonis, ApolloMD is eager to build operational strength in responding to the increasing velocity of changes associated with new payer adjudication rules and insurer contract relationships. These conditions have made it challenging to submit claims without significant denials, overhead and prevention of chronic underpayments. The partnership forges a path to stabilizing revenue collection, automating revenue collection opportunities, reducing administrative burden, and eliminating preventable insurance denials at scale.

"In today's challenging healthcare environment, the need to maintain viability to our hospital-based physician groups is critical," explained Amy Katnik, Chief Operating Officer, ApolloMD. "We need to be able to recognize and respond quickly and appropriately to the issues surrounding each mechanism of the denials by the insurers and the only way to accomplish this timely is in conjunction with a smart, automated platform. We are excited to work with Adonis who is tailoring a platform to our specialty specific needs."

Powered by data science and AI technology, Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation platform that addresses some of the most common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes.

"The key to unlocking revenue potential for healthcare organizations lives in the troves of data that are generated every day, Adonis specializes in harvesting these assets into actionable intelligence," said Aman Magoon, CPO and Co-Founder, Adonis.

About ApolloMD

With more than 40 years of experience in emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia and radiology, ApolloMD has grown into one of the most successful firms in the clinical outsourcing services industry, treating millions of patients each year in hospitals and health systems across the country. ApolloMD offers leading multi-specialty solutions for hospitals through a unique structure focused on exceptional clinical operations and enhanced patient care. Emphasizing quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience, ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board.

About Adonis

Adonis is a Revenue Intelligence and Automation Platform, built for Healthcare, solving for operational challenges that impact the integrity of revenue cycle management. On average, Healthcare providers are unable to collect 15% or more of the revenue it's owed. This is a result of compounding fractures in traditional RCM; a series of people, processes, systems, and tools are collectively responsible for this dilemma. Powered by data science and AI technology, Adonis provides solutions to address the common issues and areas of susceptibility within RCM to create better, more reliable revenue outcomes. No matter where you are in your RCM journey, we can help you take a step in the right direction to achieve your revenue potential. Learn more at tryadonis.com .

