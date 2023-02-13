FORMER NASA ADMINISTRATOR NOW SERVING ON VENUS AEROSPACE'S ADVISORY TEAM

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace welcomes Jim Bridenstine to its accomplished startup team. Venus is building the fastest reusable hypersonic drones and spaceplanes in the world to provide one-hour global flight that connects the world and makes it safer.

Jim Bridenstine joins Venus Aerospace as an Advisor

Bridenstine served as the 13th administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a Member of Congress on the Armed Services Committee, and a Navy pilot. "I'm excited to be on the board of advisors for Venus Aerospace. We have been plowing through the atmosphere at Mach 0.7 for over 70 years. This not only wastes time, but it also costs too much money and places greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. It's time to disrupt the transportation business and Venus Aerospace has the talent to do it." Bridenstine goes on to say, "Now we're going above the atmosphere, at hypersonic speeds, to get from one side of the planet to the other in a much cleaner way. I'm so excited to be a part of this."

"Jim brings a very unique perspective and capabilities from aviator to congressman to administrator," says CTO and co-founder Dr. Andrew Duggleby. "The thing that gets me most excited is his ability to jump in, understand the context, and know exactly where he can make an immediate difference."

Since its incorporation in 2020, Venus has scaled quickly both in technical advances and milestones. The company raised a $20M Series A last spring to fund engine development and subscale initial flight testing.

Venus is fast becoming a world leader in hypersonic development. The Houston based team just became the first company in the world to get room temperature storable liquid fuels to operate in a Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine (RDRE) . RDRE is a dual use technology that enables high speed point-to-point travel and hypersonic defense applications at high altitudes above traditional aircraft. With this vantage point, Venus will avoid significant heating and will in turn provide short turnaround times and high reuse.

"Jim has already provided incredible support for Venus since he joined our team. His willingness to dig in, make the connections that accelerate our development, or discuss strategy has been incredible. We're beyond excited to have him on team Venus as we advance our engine technologies and begin our flight test program," says Sassie Duggleby, CEO and co-founder.

About Venus Aerospace

Venus Aerospace is an early stage, deep tech company, founded by Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby and Dr. Andrew Duggleby. Venus is building the fastest reusable hypersonic spaceplanes and aircraft for one-hour global flight that connects the world and makes it safer. For more information, head to our website: www.venusaero.com .

