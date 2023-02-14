G2 Ranks Greenhouse a Top Ten Best Software Product for Enterprise

Investment in new products and services helps secure #10 position as a G2 best-in-class Enterprise software provider

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring operating system for people-first companies, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in multiple G2 2023 Best Software Awards , including Best Software Products for 2023 (#28) and Best Products for Enterprise (#10).

Greenhouse is trusted by over 7,500 of the world's smartest and most successful companies as a partner providing industry-leading software that brings a structured hiring approach to the recruiting process. With a structured hiring foundation, Greenhouse helps companies to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and make more data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.

In 2022, Greenhouse focused its attention on new product investments , launching Greenhouse Sourcing Automation as well as delivering advanced analytics and reporting and expanding its Professional Services offerings to help customers adopt and improve hiring strategies across their organizations. As a result, G2 has recognized Greenhouse across multiple Best Software Awards lists, including:

Best Software Products (#28)

Best Products for Enterprise (#10)

Best HR Products (#23)

Highest Satisfaction Products (#56)

Best Mid-Market Products (#23)

Global Software Companies (#62)

"Running parallel with Sales or Marketing spend, it's important to understand the financial returns of your hiring efforts. Investing in talent is a long term strategy that creates a proven competitive advantage and produces positive business outcomes," said Sean Murray, Chief Revenue Officer, Greenhouse Software. "For Greenhouse, recognition as a G2 best-in-class partner is a reflection of our award-winning support and ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers. A modern hiring work tech stack champions better hiring, and is one of the most powerful tools for driving a business' progress and success."

Enterprise Greenhouse customer testimonials from G2:

"Extremely user-friendly and allows for easy modifications if required. Implementation was seamless, even for a global organization like ours."

Sara Fatima

Head of Global Talent Acquisition at Verifone

"To this day, Greenhouse's reporting is by far the most comprehensive and easiest to use. It's important that I'm able to pull recruiting metrics to understand the success of our initiatives and identify future areas of opportunity. Greenhouse helps me do just that."

Haley Ennes

Recruitment Enablement Senior Program Manager at Sprout Social, Inc

"Greenhouse provides the tools to facilitate inclusive hiring that ensures our workforce has the best talent regardless of race, ethnicity, and religion. It also shares recruitment tips with our hiring managers to reduce any potential for bias."

Dennis Smith

Senior Manager Talent Acquisition at Smartsheet

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Recognition on G2's Best HR Products & Tools for 2023 list is earned by software products and companies that provide best-in-class customer service products and experiences for their customers.

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies."

To learn more about these rankings and Greenhouse, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards .

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring operating system for people-first companies.

Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions so companies can continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,500 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies, like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide, use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring Maturity™ curve .

Greenhouse has won numerous awards, including Fortune Best Workplaces (2019–2022), Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018–2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

