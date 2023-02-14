Neiman Marcus Group Announces Evolved Leadership Structure to Deliver High Value Customer Growth

Brand Presidents to Assume Group-Level Responsibilities for Strategic Capabilities

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) today announced strategic changes to its operating model that accelerate the company's growth roadmap to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. The updates include an evolved Leadership Team structure that move additional group-level responsibilities for strategic capabilities to each of NMG's Brand Presidents. The realignment ensures fast decision-making with a relentless eye on the customer experience.

Neiman Marcus Group (PRNewswire)

Darcy Penick, President, Bergdorf Goodman will assume group-level leadership of the NMG Product & Technology organization. Darcy brings deep leadership experience throughout her career in digital-led customer strategy and a proven history of execution excellence to lead group-level product & technology teams.

"Bergdorf Goodman is a key driver for the company's growth through BG.com," explained Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of NMG. "Darcy's strategic leadership of NMG's product and technology roadmap will ensure the right suite of tools, platforms and resources are aligned to our most important investments in the customer experience and key capabilities across Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman."

Ryan Ross, President, Neiman Marcus, will lead Customer Insights for the group. Ryan has deep experience in these areas with previous leadership roles focused on integrated channel strategies and customer migration.

"The Neiman Marcus brand continues to experience outsized growth of high value customers, and Ryan's leadership of these key capabilities will continue fueling deeper relationships with top customers," continued van Raemdonck. "His role will accelerate customer-informed decisions across NMG."

Bob Kupbens, Chief Product & Technology Officer, will transition out of the organization after successfully building momentum across the Product, Technology & Analytics organization, enabling the transition of these core capabilities back into the business. His extensive experience in product and technology helped the organization build differentiated strategic capabilities, including the Neiman Marcus app, enabling selling associates to engage with customers in new ways using CONNECT, as well as the acquisition and implementation of Stylyze.

As part of the strategic realignment to accelerate high value luxury customer growth, the company announced certain positions representing less than 5% of the workforce will be eliminated across the organization. The company has also identified open roles to best support its operating model going forward, which will be filled based on strategic business needs.

The new operating model, with the luxury customer at the center of its design, will drive fast decision-making and agility to accelerate the company's competitive advantage through its differentiated business model.

"It is always our intent to minimize the impact to existing associate jobs, and we take these types of decisions very seriously. We will support those associates who will be leaving the company with severance and other benefits," concluded van Raemdonck.

About Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of integrated retail: in-store, online, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group