Belmont Capital Group Launches New Option Overlay Indexes

Partnership with Volos Portfolio Solutions provides unique income and hedging solutions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmont Capital Group, an investment manager focused on option-based investment strategies and overlays, in collaboration with Volos Portfolio Solutions, a technology firm specializing in indexes for options and derivatives strategies, is proud to announce the launch of Belmont Index Solutions.

Belmont Index Solutions are the first-of-its-kind option overlay indexes that are both systematic and risk-managed. The Belmont U.S. Equity Put Write Index and Belmont U.S. Equity Hedged Put Write Index focus on generating incremental income, while the Belmont U.S. Equity Enhanced Tail Risk Index seeks to provide lower cost tail risk and asymmetric payoffs during significant downside volatility.

"We are very excited to partner with Volos for these unique products. Risk-managed income and lower cost tail risk projection continue to be in demand for our clients, and these solutions further address those needs," said Stephen Solaka, Managing Partner at Belmont Capital Group.

Belmont created the proprietary indexes utilizing their investment process and philosophy, while Volos will be responsible for their ongoing calculation and governance. Belmont will have the ability to manage the index for clients in a separate account as a standalone or an overlay to existing portfolios.

"We'd like to congratulate Belmont on the launch of their new Put Write and Tail Risk solutions. These are first-of-their kind strategies which were developed using Volos's state-of-the-art Index back-testing and production engine. We are very excited to be working with Belmont on this initiative," commented Pete Antico, CEO of Volos Portfolio Solutions.

About Belmont

Belmont Capital Group™ is a SEC Registered Investment Adviser based in Los Angeles, CA. The firm provides option-enhanced portfolio management and hedging solutions to wealth advisory firms and institutions. For more information, please visit www.belmontcapgroup.com.

About Volos

Volos provides financial Indexes and technology for institutional investors. We specialize in indexes for options and derivatives strategies, providing transparency to this traditionally opaque asset class. For more information about Volos, visit www.volossoftware.com.

