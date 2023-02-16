Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results

Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported a fourth-quarter loss of $87 million, or 8 cents per share, in 2022 compared with a loss of $215 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Southern Company also reported full-year 2022 earnings of $3.5 billion, or $3.28 per share, compared with $2.4 billion, or $2.26 per share, in 2021.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)
Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $285 million, or 26 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $380 million, or 36 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2021. For full-year 2022, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.9 billion, or $3.60 per share, compared with $3.6 billion, or $3.41 per share, for 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended
December


Year-to-Date
December

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)


2022

2021


2022

2021

Net Income (Loss) - As Reported


$(87)

$(215)


$3,524

$2,393

Less:







   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction


(205)

(924)


(199)

(1,703)

  Tax Impact


52

235


51

433

   Acquisition and Disposition Impacts


(134)

89


(115)

209

  Tax Impact


34

22


32

(90)

   Wholesale Gas Services


-

-


-

18

       Tax Impact


-

-


-

(3)

   Impairments


(119)

-


(119)

(91)

       Tax Impact


-

-


-

19

   Loss on Extinguishment of Debt


-

(23)


-

(23)

       Tax Impact


-

6


-

6

Net Income – Excluding Items


$285

$380


$3,874

$3,618

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)                     


1,090

1,062


1,075

1,061

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items


$0.26

$0.36


$3.60

$3.41


NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the full year 2022, as compared with 2021, were higher revenues associated with rates and pricing at the company's regulated utilities, warmer weather, customer growth and increased usage, partially offset by higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs, reflecting a rising cost environment and long-term commitments to reliability and resilience, along with higher interest expense.

Fourth-quarter 2022 operating revenues were $7.0 billion, compared with $5.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 22.2 percent. Operating revenues for the full year were $29.3 billion, compared with $23.1 billion in 2021, an increase of 26.7 percent. These increases were primarily due to higher fuel costs.

"Southern Company enjoyed another successful year in 2022," declared Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "This is due in no small part to the hard work of employees on a daily basis to provide customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy."

"Significantly, our Operations team, generation fleet and power delivery system performed exceedingly well in 2022," added Fanning. "This included meeting an all-time peak load of over 41,000 megawatts in June, and an extremely frigid Christmas weekend that pushed electric demand to a winter peak of nearly 38,000 megawatts – a December record for our service footprint."

Southern Company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million residential and commercial customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)










Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date
December

Net Income (Loss)–As Reported (See Notes)

2022


2021


2022


2021

  Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$             62


$         (371)


$        3,318


$        1,981

  Southern Power

89


55


354


266

Southern Company Gas

56


150


572


539

  Total

207


(166)


4,244


2,786

  Parent Company and Other

(294)


(49)


(720)


(393)

  Net Income (Loss)–As Reported

$           (87)


$         (215)


$        3,524


$        2,393









  Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share1

$        (0.08)


$        (0.20)


$          3.28


$          2.26

  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,090


1,062


1,075


1,061

  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)





1,089


1,060









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date
December

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2022


2021


2022


2021

  Net Income (Loss)–As Reported

$           (87)


$         (215)


$        3,524


$        2,393

Less:








Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(205)


(924)


(199)


(1,703)

Tax Impact

52


235


51


433

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3

(134)


89


(115)


209

Tax Impact

34


22


32


(90)

Wholesale Gas Services4




18

Tax Impact




(3)

Impairments5

(119)



(119)


(91)

Tax Impact




19

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6


(23)



(23)

Tax Impact


6



6

  Net Income–Excluding Items

$           285


$           380


$        3,874


$        3,618









  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$          0.26


$          0.36


$          3.60


$          3.41

- See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and was $(0.20) and $2.24 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include charges of $920 million pre tax ($686 million after tax) and $1.692 billion pre tax ($1.261 billion after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a $93 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) gain associated with the termination of a leasehold interest in assets associated with two leveraged lease projects and $16 million of income tax benefits recognized as a result of another leveraged lease investment disposition.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 also include a $121 million pre-tax ($92 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale.  Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.  Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. 

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges totaling $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(6)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS














Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date
December


2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change

Earnings (Loss) Per Share–












As Reported1 (See Notes)

$ (0.08)


$ (0.20)


$   0.12


$  3.28


$  2.26


$   1.02













  Significant Factors:












  Traditional Electric Operating Companies





$   0.41






$   1.26

Southern Power





0.03






0.08

Southern Company Gas





(0.09)






0.03

Parent Company and Other





(0.23)






(0.31)

Increase in Shares










(0.04)

  Total–As Reported





$   0.12






$   1.02














Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date
December

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change

Earnings Per Share–












Excluding Items (See Notes)

$  0.26


$  0.36


$ (0.10)


$  3.60


$  3.41


$   0.19













  Total–As Reported





$   0.12






$   1.02

Less:












  Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2





0.51






1.05

  Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3





(0.20)






(0.19)

  Wholesale Gas Services4










(0.01)

  Impairments5





(0.11)






(0.04)

  Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6





0.02






0.02

  Total–Excluding Items





$ (0.10)






$   0.19

- See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and was $(0.20) and $2.24 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include charges of $920 million pre tax ($686 million after tax) and $1.692 billion pre tax ($1.261 billion after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a $93 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) gain associated with the termination of a leasehold interest in assets associated with two leveraged lease projects and $16 million of income tax benefits recognized as a result of another leveraged lease investment disposition.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 also include a $121 million pre-tax ($92 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale.  Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.  Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments.

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges totaling $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(6)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis








Description

Three Months
Ended December
2022 vs. 2021


Year-To-Date
December
2022 vs. 2021





Retail Sales

$—


$0.13





Retail Revenue Impacts


0.32





Weather

0.04


0.17





Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

0.02


0.04





Non-Fuel O&M(*)

(0.09)


(0.26)





Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other

(0.02)


(0.09)





Income Taxes

(0.05)


(0.11)





Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$(0.10)


$0.20





Southern Power

0.03


0.08





Southern Company Gas


0.08





Parent and Other

(0.02)


(0.12)





Increase in Shares

(0.01)


(0.05)





Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

$(0.10)


$0.19





Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

0.51


1.05





Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

(0.20)


(0.19)





Wholesale Gas Services3


(0.01)





Impairments4

(0.11)


(0.04)





Loss on Extinguishment of Debt5

0.02


0.02





Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

$0.12


$1.02

(*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income.




- See additional Notes on the following page.




Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis


Notes

(1)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include charges of $920 million pre tax ($686 million after tax) and $1.692 billion pre tax ($1.261 billion after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(2)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power.  Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a $93 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) gain associated with the termination of a leasehold interest in assets associated with two leveraged lease projects and $16 million of income tax benefits recognized as a result of another leveraged lease investment disposition.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 also include a $121 million pre-tax ($92 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale.  Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.

(3)

Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.  Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments.

(4)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc.  Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges totaling $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(5)

Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company.  Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)














Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date
December


2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change

Retail Electric Revenues-












Fuel

$  1,460


$  1,041


$     419


$  6,402


$  3,940


$  2,462

Non-Fuel

2,374


2,319


55


11,795


10,912


883

Wholesale Electric Revenues

843


633


210


3,641


2,455


1,186

Other Electric Revenues

193


193



747


718


29

Natural Gas Revenues

1,964


1,386


578


5,962


4,380


1,582

Other Revenues

213


195


18


732


708


24

Total Operating Revenues

7,047


5,767


1,280


29,279


23,113


6,166

Fuel and Purchased Power

1,894


1,346


548


8,428


4,988


3,440

Cost of Natural Gas

1,164


676


488


3,004


1,619


1,385

Cost of Other Sales

121


102


19


396


357


39

Non-Fuel O&M

2,009


1,833


176


6,630


6,088


542

Depreciation and Amortization

935


907


28


3,663


3,565


98

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

338


321


17


1,411


1,290


121

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

201


920


(719)


183


1,692


(1,509)

Impairment Charges

251



251


251


2


249

Gain on Dispositions, net

(4)


(7)


3


(57)


(186)


129

Total Operating Expenses

6,909


6,098


811


23,909


19,415


4,494

Operating Income (Loss)

138


(331)


469


5,370


3,698


1,672

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

61


50


11


224


190


34

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

42


41


1


151


76


75

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

561


485


76


2,022


1,837


185

Other Income (Expense), net

86


159


(73)


500


449


51

Income Taxes (Benefit)

(96)


(283)


187


795


267


528

Net Income (Loss)

(138)


(283)


145


3,428


2,309


1,119

Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

1


4


(3)


11


15


(4)

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(52)


(72)


20


(107)


(99)


(8)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$     (87)


$   (215)


$     128


$  3,524


$  2,393


$  1,131

Notes

- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)


















Three Months Ended December


Year-To-Date December


2022


2021


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change


2022


2021


Change


Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-















Total Sales

47,398


46,804


1.3 %




204,273


193,380


5.6 %



















Total Retail Sales-

34,264


33,623


1.9 %


(0.1) %


147,981


143,370


3.2 %


1.2 %

Residential

11,000


10,441


5.4 %


(0.5) %


49,633


47,382


4.8 %


0.2 %

Commercial

11,219


10,938


2.6 %


2.0 %


48,279


46,639


3.5 %


2.0 %

Industrial

11,899


12,092


(1.6) %


(1.6) %


49,474


48,724


1.5 %


1.5 %

Other

146


152


(4.2) %


(4.0) %


595


625


(4.8) %


(4.8) %

















Total Wholesale Sales

13,134


13,181


(0.4) %


N/A


56,292


50,010


12.6 %


N/A

































(In Thousands of Customers)






















Period Ended December












2022


2021


Change



Regulated Utility Customers-













Total Utility Customers-








8,795


8,722


0.8 %



Total Traditional Electric






4,437


4,385


1.2 %



Southern Company Gas








4,358


4,337


0.5 %



Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)














Three Months Ended
December


Year-To-Date
December


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Southern Company –












Operating Revenues

$  7,047


$  5,767


22.2 %


$  29,279


$  23,113


26.7 %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(234)


(566)


(58.7) %


4,223


2,576


63.9 %

Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

(87)


(215)


(59.5) %


3,524


2,393


47.3 %













Alabama Power –












Operating Revenues

$  1,794


$  1,394


28.7 %


$  7,817


$  6,413


21.9 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

114


59


93.2 %


1,774


1,625


9.2 %

Net Income Available to Common

84


49


71.4 %


1,340


1,238


8.2 %













Georgia Power –












Operating Revenues

$  2,366


$  2,210


7.1 %


$  11,584


$  9,260


25.1 %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(89)


(695)


(87.2) %


2,183


416


N/M

Net Income (Loss) Available to Common

(38)


(446)


(91.5) %


1,813


584


N/M













Mississippi Power –












Operating Revenues

$     415


$     334


24.3 %


$  1,694


$  1,322


28.1 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

13


25


(48.0) %


201


180


11.7 %

Net Income Available to Common

14


26


(46.2) %


164


159


3.1 %













Southern Power –












Operating Revenues

$     751


$     606


23.9 %


$  3,369


$  2,216


52.0 %

Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes

8


(27)


N/M


267


154


73.4 %

Net Income Available to Common

89


55


61.8 %


354


266


33.1 %













Southern Company Gas –












Operating Revenues

$  1,964


$  1,386


41.7 %


$  5,962


$  4,380


36.1 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

75


201


(62.7) %


752


814


(7.6) %

Net Income Available to Common

56


150


(62.7) %


572


539


6.1 %


N/M - Not Meaningful


Notes

- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

