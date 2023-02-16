Teva Unveils Spring 2023 Collection

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the arrival of its Spring 2023 collection, as the brand continues to inspire connection with people around the world and celebrate the outdoors as a place for freedom of expression and exploration. This season will feature a new brand campaign titled Original & Universal, celebrating Teva's creation of the original sport sandal and how it brings together people everywhere around their universal love of the outdoors, "Original sets us apart. Universal brings us together." Embracing Teva's category-creating history and accessible design approach, the campaign focuses on the iconic and universal styles that unites its community, celebrating the brand's signature sandals while introducing new closed toe styles. The Spring 2023 collection launches today with its newest icon the Geotrecca Low RP and remaining styles will become available in the coming weeks and months. All sandals from the collection can be recycled through the TevaForever recycling program, furthering the brand's emphasis on its sustainability initiatives throughout the season.

Teva debuts Outflow Universal launching Spring 2023 (PRNewswire)

Progressive Hiker Continuation | Geotrecca Low RP

Teva expands its hike offering with the Geotrecca Low RP, following the successful release of the Geotrecca Mid in Fall 2022. A progressive hiker grounded in a grippy Spider Rubber outsole, the Geotrecca Low RP combines performance technology with modern styling. A waterproof hiking sneaker that employs a mix of recycled materials from top-to-bottom, this all-terrain all-star is durable enough for the trail, yet light enough for all day wear. (MSRP: $140)

A New Way to Water Sport | Outflow Universal

Introducing the Outflow Universal, a modern water sandal that looks and feels like a sneaker. Backed by Teva's Universal Strapping System, the new Outflow Universal cues up the perfect mix of progressive performance features. A design-forward water sneaker that enlists earth-conscious materials, the stretch-fit collar, water-loving mesh, and Spider Rubber sole will keep wearers on their feet in style. (MSRP: $110)

The All-Day, Anywhere Sandal | Hurricane XLT2

An infinitely versatile sandal, the Hurricane XLT2 is outfitted for enhanced traction while keeping wearers comfortable. Employing recycled materials, a supportive midsole and stabilizing grip, Teva's iconic sport sandal is up for any adventure. (MSRP: $75)

Original Design, Universally Loved | Original Universal

From a Grand Canyon raft in 1984 to docks, stoops, and sidewalks around the world, one of the brand's very first sandals stands as a testament to timeless comfort and utilitarian style. Available in fresh colorways and prints, the Original Universal is beloved by wanderers everywhere and inspires adventure and the freedom of exploration. (MSRP: $55)

Slip In And Take Off | Hurricane Verge Slide

Utilizing the tried-and-true Hurricane outsole, Teva has reimagined the sport slide with a breathable upper that melds quick-dry mesh, REPREVE® recycled polyester straps, and a sturdy buckle for ultimate adjustability. Just slip in and take off. The Hurricane Verge Slide is available in all-gender sizing, furthering the brand's emphasis on inclusivity throughout this season. (MSRP: $70)

Evolution of the Hurricane Collection | Hurricane Drift Huemix

A fast favorite for good reason, the Hurricane Drift has been a summer staple, season after season. Buoyant by design, Teva has reworked the ultra-light, injection-molded silhouette with a playful marble swirl to deliver a colorful sandal that's heavy on comfort and light on impact. The Hurricane Drift Huemix is packed with design features to make it the perfect footwear choice in and out of the water. (MSRP: $45)

Elevated Outdoors | Universal Ceres

Taking a cue from the Flatform Universal, the Universal Ceres employs Teva's iconic Strapping System with buttery-soft, premium leather. Enlisting two layers of cushy EVA foam, this leather sandal is finished with a speckled midsole and funky sawtooth sole. This new style evolution breathes fashion-forward exuberance into its classic and cool look. (MSRP: $100)

Classic Sneaker With A Twist | Terra Canyon

Teva puts an outdoor spin on the classic sneaker to create a new summer staple. The Terra Canyon employs an upper made from cotton and hemp canvas. With a collapsible heeled sneaker designed for easy on/off, this style will take wearers from curb to campsite with a rugged Spider Rubber sole that utilizes 30% recycled content. The Terra Canyon is available in all-gender sizing. (MSRP: $80)

Fresh Color Updates | Zymic, Ampsole and Flatform

Teva refreshes classic styles with new colorways across fan-favorites like the Zymic, Ampsole and Flatform.

An earth-conscious sandal that affords a lighter footprint, the Zymic is made with recycled content across the straps and footbed. Sporting a wider platform for inherent stability, the Zymic is loved for its MAX-COMF footbed that provides all-day comfort. Now available in new colors like Mood Indigo, Maple Sugar and Feather Grey, this travel companion delivers a fresh dose of modern styling. (MSRP: $80)

Amplifying the iconic Hurricane silhouette with recycled materials and a hint of height, the Ampsole offers a fresh spin on the original standby, with new colors including Maple Sugar and Olive. (MSRP: $80)

The Flatform Universal takes Teva's iconic Original Universal to new heights in updated hues including Rose Violet, Butterfly Lilac, Lion, Bandana Lion, and Bandana Black Birch. Finished with REPREVE® recycled polyester straps for an earth-conscious style that makes a statement. (MSRP: $65)

About Teva®

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

Media Contact:

teva@ledecompany.com

Teva Logo (PRNewsFoto/Teva) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teva