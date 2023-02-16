Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Truist cancels participation in the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference

Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced the cancellation of its participation in the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference due to its announcement and conference call regarding its agreement to sell a minority stake in Truist Insurance Holdings.  Prior to this announcement, Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire had been scheduled to present at the conference on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of December 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-cancels-participation-in-the-bofa-securities-financial-services-conference-301748697.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.