AutoNation Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

- Fourth Quarter 2022 GAAP EPS was $5.72, and adjusted EPS was $6.37 a fourth quarter record
- Full Year 2022 GAAP EPS was $24.29, and adjusted EPS was $24.57 both records and more than 30% higher than a year ago
- Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue was $6.7 billion, a fourth quarter record, and Full Year 2022 Revenue increased $1.1 billion to a record $27 billion
- After-Sales growth continued with record Fourth Quarter 2022 gross profit up 12% and Full Year 2022 increasing 14% from a year ago to a record $1.9 billion
- Full Year 2022 cash flows from operations were a record $1.7 billion
- In 2022, the Company reduced shares outstanding by 25% as it repurchased 15.6 million shares, including 4.6 million during the fourth quarter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's most admired automotive retailer, today reported fourth quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $5.72 and adjusted EPS of $6.37. Fourth quarter 2022 revenue was $6.7 billion, an increase of 2% compared to the same period a year ago. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.
"Our fourth quarter results capped off another record year for earnings and revenue as our Associates drove results while providing a superior Customer experience. We closed the year strong with record full-year results for After-Sales and Customer Financial Services. We continue to perform well in the current environment while taking significant steps to address the industry transformation. During the year, we expanded our footprint, introduced additional transportation solutions, and leveraged our strong cash flow to fund investments and return capital to shareholders," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer.
Operational Summary
Fourth quarter 2022 Operational Summary compared to the year-ago period:
Selected GAAP Financial Data
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Dec 31,
2022
2021
YoY
Revenue
$ 6,697.0
$ 6,582.3
2 %
Gross Profit
$ 1,281.9
$ 1,321.6
-3 %
Operating Income
$ 424.9
$ 532.4
-20 %
Net Income
$ 286.4
$ 387.1
-26 %
Diluted EPS
$ 5.72
$ 5.87
-3 %
New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales
60,074
57,601
4 %
Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales
67,608
74,442
-9 %
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended Dec 31,
2022
2021
YoY
Adjusted Operating Income
$ 467.1
$ 521.4
-10 %
Adjusted Net Income
$ 319.2
$ 380.0
-16 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 6.37
$ 5.76
11 %
- Revenue – Revenue was $6.7 billion, an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago period. Higher average selling prices of vehicles, increased new vehicle unit sales, and continued growth in After-Sales, more than offset lower used vehicle unit sales.
- Gross Profit - Gross profit totaled $1.28 billion compared to $1.32 billion a year ago.
- SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 59.8% and 59.2% on an adjusted basis, slightly higher than recent periods reflecting investments in technology and new business initiatives.
Strategy and Business Highlights
"In 2022, we embarked on an ambitious strategy to be the nation's most comprehensive provider of transportation services, meeting Customers' needs throughout their transportation lifecycle. During the year, we made significant progress in expanding our product and service offerings while aligning our core business to serve our Customers and Manufacturer partners. Our progress, combined with disciplined capital allocation, has positioned AutoNation for long-term sustained profitability. Our commitment to our Customers was recognized in Reputations' Automotive Reputation Report as we were ranked the No. 1 Public Dealer for 2022," added Manley.
AutoNation strengthened its core business by focusing on operational excellence, including Customer satisfaction, sales efficiency, sales effectiveness, and asset utilization. AutoNation extended and enhanced its brand, scale, and footprint, during the year opening four additional AutoNation USA stores and adding nine franchises acquired from the Moreland Auto Group. Additionally, the Company improved its digital retailing experience with an enhanced digital storefront.
AutoNation expanded its service and product offerings to introduce comprehensive transportation solutions to over 11 million AutoNation Customers. The acquisition of CIG Financial and the creation of AutoNation Finance established an in-house Customer Financial Services solution for current and future Customers. We are creating mobility solutions to offer Customers greater flexibility in vehicle procurement. In January 2023, we completed the acquisition of RepairSmith, a mobile solution for automotive repair and maintenance. RepairSmith will expand our ability to innovate and conveniently service our Customers by broadening the reach of our existing After-Sales network, extending our brand, and further leveraging our scale.
In addition to operational and expansion investments of over $500 million, AutoNation continued to utilize its substantial cash flow generation to deploy capital to return funds to shareholders through share repurchases. During 2022, $1.7 billion was deployed to repurchase 15.6 million shares, reducing shares outstanding by 25% from a year ago. As of February 15, 2023, AutoNation had approximately 47 million shares outstanding down from 83 million shares outstanding at the end of 2020.
Full Year 2022 Operational Summary compared to the year-ago period:
Selected GAAP Financial Data
($ in millions, except per share data)
Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,
2022
2021
YoY
Revenue
$ 26,985.0
$ 25,844.0
4 %
Gross Profit
$ 5,265.3
$ 4,952.6
6 %
Operating Income
$ 2,024.5
$ 1,902.8
6 %
Net Income
$ 1,377.4
$ 1,373.0
0 %
Diluted EPS
$ 24.29
$ 18.31
33 %
New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales
229,971
262,403
-12 %
Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales
299,806
304,364
-1 %
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data
($ in millions, except per share data)
Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,
2022
2021
YoY
Adjusted Operating Income
$ 2,044.3
$ 1,891.8
8 %
Adjusted Net Income
$ 1,393.2
$ 1,360.2
2 %
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$ 24.57
$ 18.14
35 %
- Revenue – Revenue was $27 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago period.
- Gross Profit - Gross profit totaled $5.3 billion, an increase of $313 million or 6%.
- SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 57.5% and 57.3% on an adjusted basis, compared to 58.0% on an adjusted basis in the prior year.
Liquidity and Leverage
As of December 31, 2022, AutoNation had $1.8 billion of liquidity, including $73 million in cash and approximately $1.75 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 1.6x at quarter-end, and 1.6x net of cash and used floorplan availability. AutoNation had approximately $3.65 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022.
Segment Results
Segment results(1) for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 were as follows:
Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Results
- Domestic - Domestic segment income(2) was $120 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $159 million, a decrease of 25%.
- Import - Import segment income(2) was $175 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $184 million, a decrease of 5%.
- Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $247 million, unchanged from a year-ago.
Full Year 2022 Segment Results
- Domestic - Domestic segment income(2) was $565 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $596 million, a decrease of 5%.
- Import - Import segment income(2) was $734 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $715 million, an increase of 3%.
- Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $969 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $837 million, an increase of 16%.
The fourth quarter conference call may be accessed by telephone at 844-200-6205 (Conference ID: 779065) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.
The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2023, through March 10, 2023, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 106051). Additional information regarding AutoNation's results can be found in the Investor Presentation available at:investors.autonation.com.
(1)
AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.
(2)
Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.
About AutoNation, Inc. AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.
Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This news release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items disclosed in the attached financial tables. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA pre-owned vehicle stores and our investments in digital and online capabilities and mobility solutions, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our strategic acquisitions, initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA stores and our investments in digital and online capabilities and mobility solutions; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to acquire and integrate successfully new franchises; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for acquisitions; economic conditions, including changes in unemployment, interest, and/or inflation rates, consumer demand, fuel prices, and tariffs; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; new and used vehicle margins; our ability to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; our ability to successfully implement and maintain expense controls; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
New vehicle
$
3,147.5
$
2,917.3
$
11,754.4
$
12,081.7
Used vehicle
2,167.3
2,343.6
9,661.8
8,638.8
Parts and service
1,028.3
961.1
4,100.6
3,706.6
Finance and insurance, net
345.1
353.6
1,437.3
1,384.5
Other
8.8
6.7
30.9
32.4
Total revenue
6,697.0
6,582.3
26,985.0
25,844.0
Cost of sales:
New vehicle
2,809.1
2,545.8
10,387.8
10,880.1
Used vehicle
2,049.3
2,175.4
9,108.7
7,950.7
Parts and service
549.4
534.7
2,200.3
2,033.9
Other
7.3
4.8
22.9
26.7
Total cost of sales
5,415.1
5,260.7
21,719.7
20,891.4
Gross profit
1,281.9
1,321.6
5,265.3
4,952.6
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
766.7
755.7
3,026.1
2,876.2
Depreciation and amortization
51.4
49.9
200.3
193.3
Other (income) expense, net(1)
38.9
(16.4)
14.4
(19.7)
Operating income
424.9
532.4
2,024.5
1,902.8
Non-operating income (expense) items:
Floorplan interest expense
(19.7)
(4.8)
(41.4)
(25.7)
Other interest expense
(37.5)
(26.8)
(134.9)
(93.0)
Other income (loss), net(2)
10.0
5.2
(14.7)
24.3
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
377.7
506.0
1,833.5
1,808.4
Income tax provision
91.3
118.8
455.8
435.1
Net income from continuing operations
286.4
387.2
1,377.7
1,373.3
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-
(0.1)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Net income
$
286.4
$
387.1
$
1,377.4
$
1,373.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per share(3):
Continuing operations
$
5.72
$
5.87
$
24.30
$
18.31
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
-
$
(0.01)
$
-
Net income
$
5.72
$
5.87
$
24.29
$
18.31
Weighted average common shares outstanding
50.1
66.0
56.7
75.0
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end
47.6
62.6
47.6
62.6
(1)
Includes net gains on store/property dispositions, legal settlements, and asset impairment charges. Current periods also include results of our finance company, including expected credit loss expense.
(2)
Includes gains (losses) related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance for deferred compensation plan participants. Current quarter-to-date and current and prior year-to-date periods also include gains on minority equity investments.
(3)
Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
($ in millions, except per vehicle data)
Operating Highlights
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Variance
% Variance
2022
2021
$ Variance
% Variance
Revenue:
New vehicle
$
3,147.5
$
2,917.3
$
230.2
7.9
$
11,754.4
$
12,081.7
$
(327.3)
(2.7)
Retail used vehicle
2,013.4
2,174.3
(160.9)
(7.4)
9,020.9
8,062.4
958.5
11.9
Wholesale
153.9
169.3
(15.4)
(9.1)
640.9
576.4
64.5
11.2
Used vehicle
2,167.3
2,343.6
(176.3)
(7.5)
9,661.8
8,638.8
1,023.0
11.8
Finance and insurance, net
345.1
353.6
(8.5)
(2.4)
1,437.3
1,384.5
52.8
3.8
Total variable operations
5,659.9
5,614.5
45.4
0.8
22,853.5
22,105.0
748.5
3.4
Parts and service
1,028.3
961.1
67.2
7.0
4,100.6
3,706.6
394.0
10.6
Other
8.8
6.7
2.1
30.9
32.4
(1.5)
Total revenue
$
6,697.0
$
6,582.3
$
114.7
1.7
$
26,985.0
$
25,844.0
$
1,141.0
4.4
Gross profit:
New vehicle
$
338.4
$
371.5
$
(33.1)
(8.9)
$
1,366.6
$
1,201.6
$
165.0
13.7
Retail used vehicle
124.9
153.6
(28.7)
(18.7)
538.3
622.3
(84.0)
(13.5)
Wholesale
(6.9)
14.6
(21.5)
14.8
65.8
(51.0)
Used vehicle
118.0
168.2
(50.2)
(29.8)
553.1
688.1
(135.0)
(19.6)
Finance and insurance
345.1
353.6
(8.5)
(2.4)
1,437.3
1,384.5
52.8
3.8
Total variable operations
801.5
893.3
(91.8)
(10.3)
3,357.0
3,274.2
82.8
2.5
Parts and service
478.9
426.4
52.5
12.3
1,900.3
1,672.7
227.6
13.6
Other
1.5
1.9
(0.4)
8.0
5.7
2.3
Total gross profit
1,281.9
1,321.6
(39.7)
(3.0)
5,265.3
4,952.6
312.7
6.3
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
766.7
755.7
(11.0)
(1.5)
3,026.1
2,876.2
(149.9)
(5.2)
Depreciation and amortization
51.4
49.9
(1.5)
200.3
193.3
(7.0)
Other (income) expense, net
38.9
(16.4)
(55.3)
14.4
(19.7)
(34.1)
Operating income
424.9
532.4
(107.5)
(20.2)
2,024.5
1,902.8
121.7
6.4
Non-operating income (expense) items:
Floorplan interest expense
(19.7)
(4.8)
(14.9)
(41.4)
(25.7)
(15.7)
Other interest expense
(37.5)
(26.8)
(10.7)
(134.9)
(93.0)
(41.9)
Other income (loss), net
10.0
5.2
4.8
(14.7)
24.3
(39.0)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
$
377.7
$
506.0
$
(128.3)
(25.4)
$
1,833.5
$
1,808.4
$
25.1
1.4
Retail vehicle unit sales:
New
60,074
57,601
2,473
4.3
229,971
262,403
(32,432)
(12.4)
Used
67,608
74,442
(6,834)
(9.2)
299,806
304,364
(4,558)
(1.5)
127,682
132,043
(4,361)
(3.3)
529,777
566,767
(36,990)
(6.5)
Revenue per vehicle retailed:
New
$
52,394
$
50,647
$
1,747
3.4
$
51,113
$
46,043
$
5,070
11.0
Used
$
29,780
$
29,208
$
572
2.0
$
30,089
$
26,489
$
3,600
13.6
Gross profit per vehicle retailed:
New
$
5,633
$
6,450
$
(817)
(12.7)
$
5,942
$
4,579
$
1,363
29.8
Used
$
1,847
$
2,063
$
(216)
(10.5)
$
1,795
$
2,045
$
(250)
(12.2)
Finance and insurance
$
2,703
$
2,678
$
25
0.9
$
2,713
$
2,443
$
270
11.1
Total variable operations(1)
$
6,331
$
6,655
$
(324)
(4.9)
$
6,309
$
5,661
$
648
11.4
Operating Percentages
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022 ( %)
2021 ( %)
2022 ( %)
2021 ( %)
Revenue mix percentages:
New vehicle
47.0
44.3
43.6
46.7
Used vehicle
32.4
35.6
35.8
33.4
Parts and service
15.4
14.6
15.2
14.3
Finance and insurance, net
5.2
5.4
5.3
5.4
Other
-
0.1
0.1
0.2
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
Gross profit mix percentages:
New vehicle
26.4
28.1
26.0
24.3
Used vehicle
9.2
12.7
10.5
13.9
Parts and service
37.4
32.3
36.1
33.8
Finance and insurance
26.9
26.8
27.3
28.0
Other
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
Operating items as a percentage of revenue:
Gross profit:
New vehicle
10.8
12.7
11.6
9.9
Used vehicle - retail
6.2
7.1
6.0
7.7
Parts and service
46.6
44.4
46.3
45.1
Total
19.1
20.1
19.5
19.2
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
11.4
11.5
11.2
11.1
Operating income
6.3
8.1
7.5
7.4
Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
59.8
57.2
57.5
58.1
Operating income
33.1
40.3
38.4
38.4
(1)
Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA
($ in millions)
Segment Operating Highlights
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Variance
% Variance
2022
2021
$ Variance
% Variance
Revenue:
Domestic
$
1,879.4
$
2,033.2
$
(153.8)
(7.6)
$
7,987.5
$
7,959.9
$
27.6
0.3
Import
1,891.3
1,870.6
20.7
1.1
7,690.3
7,798.5
(108.2)
(1.4)
Premium luxury
2,676.4
2,439.9
236.5
9.7
10,278.1
9,229.9
1,048.2
11.4
Total
6,447.1
6,343.7
103.4
1.6
25,955.9
24,988.3
967.6
3.9
Corporate and other
249.9
238.6
11.3
4.7
1,029.1
855.7
173.4
20.3
Total consolidated revenue
$
6,697.0
$
6,582.3
$
114.7
1.7
$
26,985.0
$
25,844.0
$
1,141.0
4.4
Segment income*:
Domestic
$
120.1
$
159.2
$
(39.1)
(24.6)
$
565.3
$
595.8
$
(30.5)
(5.1)
Import
175.2
184.4
(9.2)
(5.0)
734.2
714.7
19.5
2.7
Premium luxury
246.9
247.1
(0.2)
(0.1)
969.1
837.4
131.7
15.7
Total
542.2
590.7
(48.5)
(8.2)
2,268.6
2,147.9
120.7
5.6
Corporate and other
(137.0)
(63.1)
(73.9)
(285.5)
(270.8)
(14.7)
Add: Floorplan interest expense
19.7
4.8
14.9
41.4
25.7
15.7
Operating income
$
424.9
$
532.4
$
(107.5)
(20.2)
$
2,024.5
$
1,902.8
$
121.7
6.4
* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.
Retail new vehicle unit sales:
Domestic
16,391
17,205
(814)
(4.7)
66,375
76,211
(9,836)
(12.9)
Import
25,429
23,916
1,513
6.3
95,886
118,863
(22,977)
(19.3)
Premium luxury
18,254
16,480
1,774
10.8
67,710
67,329
381
0.6
60,074
57,601
2,473
4.3
229,971
262,403
(32,432)
(12.4)
Retail used vehicle unit sales:
Domestic
21,039
25,507
(4,468)
(17.5)
97,642
105,031
(7,389)
(7.0)
Import
22,400
24,739
(2,339)
(9.5)
100,131
103,418
(3,287)
(3.2)
Premium luxury
19,851
20,512
(661)
(3.2)
83,858
83,447
411
0.5
63,290
70,758
(7,468)
(10.6)
281,631
291,896
(10,265)
(3.5)
Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022 ( %)
2021 ( %)
2022 ( %)
2021 ( %)
Domestic:
Ford, Lincoln
9.8
12.7
10.5
10.5
Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC
11.1
8.4
10.2
9.6
Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram
6.4
8.8
8.2
8.9
Domestic total
27.3
29.9
28.9
29.0
Import:
Toyota
21.3
19.1
20.6
21.5
Honda
10.5
11.8
9.9
13.5
Nissan
2.0
2.4
2.1
2.5
Hyundai
3.1
2.5
3.2
2.2
Subaru
2.9
2.6
3.0
2.9
Other Import
2.5
3.1
2.9
2.7
Import total
42.3
41.5
41.7
45.3
Premium Luxury:
Mercedes-Benz
10.0
9.7
10.4
8.7
BMW
11.2
10.5
9.9
8.1
Lexus
2.4
2.7
2.7
3.0
Audi
2.6
2.0
2.6
2.2
Jaguar Land Rover
2.1
1.6
1.8
1.9
Other Premium Luxury
2.1
2.1
2.0
1.8
Premium Luxury total
30.4
28.6
29.4
25.7
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
AUTONATION, INC
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued
($ in millions)
Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Capital expenditures (1)
$
96.1
$
65.7
$
336.2
$
231.9
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2)
$
110.0
$
223.6
$
191.6
$
432.7
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
$
-
$
11.9
$
3.4
$
54.5
Stock repurchases:
Aggregate purchase price
$
497.2
$
381.7
$
1,710.2
$
2,303.2
Shares repurchased (in millions)
4.6
3.1
15.6
22.3
Floorplan Assistance and Expense
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales)
$
27.7
$
27.5
$
0.2
$
108.9
$
121.4
$
(12.5)
New vehicle floorplan interest expense
(17.3)
(3.6)
(13.7)
(35.5)
(22.3)
(13.2)
Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit
$
10.4
$
23.9
$
(13.5)
$
73.4
$
99.1
$
(25.7)
Balance Sheet and Other Highlights
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$
72.6
$
60.4
Inventory
$
2,048.3
$
1,847.9
Floorplan notes payable
$
2,109.3
$
1,457.6
Non-recourse debt
$
323.6
$
-
Non-vehicle debt
$
3,649.5
$
3,198.4
Equity
$
2,047.8
$
2,377.0
New days supply (industry standard of selling days)
19 days
9 days
Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)
31 days
40 days
Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (3)
Leverage ratio
1.62x
Covenant
less than or equal to
3.75x
Capitalization ratio
59.9 %
Covenant
less than or equal to
70.0 %
(1)
Includes accrued construction in progress and excludes property associated with leases entered into during the period
(2)
Year-to-date period includes $81.6 million that was reflected as deposits for investment for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
(3)
Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued
($ in millions, except per share data)
Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Operating Income
Income from Continuing
Income Tax Provision(2)
Effective Tax Rate
Net Income
Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
From continuing operations, as reported
$
424.9
$
532.4
$
377.7
$
506.0
$
91.3
$
118.8
24.2 %
23.5 %
$
286.4
$
387.2
Discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-
(0.1)
As reported
286.4
387.1
$
5.72
$
5.87
Initial credit loss expense associated with acquired loan portfolio
34.2
-
34.2
-
8.4
-
25.8
-
$
0.51
$
-
Acquisition-related expenses
8.0
-
8.0
-
1.0
-
7.0
-
$
0.14
$
-
Net gains on business/property dispositions, net of asset impairments
-
(11.6)
-
(11.6)
-
(2.8)
-
(8.8)
$
-
$
(0.13)
Executive separation costs
-
5.8
-
5.8
-
0.2
-
5.6
$
-
$
0.08
Legal settlement
-
(5.2)
-
(5.2)
-
(1.3)
-
(3.9)
$
-
$
(0.06)
Adjusted
$
467.1
$
521.4
$
419.9
$
495.0
$
100.7
$
114.9
24.0 %
23.2 %
$
319.2
$
380.0
$
6.37
$
5.76
Three Months Ended December 31,
SG&A
SG&A as a Percentage of Gross
2022
2021
2022
2021
As reported
$
766.7
$
755.7
59.8
57.2
Excluding acquisition-related expenses
8.0
-
Excluding executive separation costs
-
5.8
Adjusted
$
758.7
$
749.9
59.2
56.7
(1)
Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.
(2)
Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.
(3)
Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued
($ in millions, except per share data)
Comparable Basis Reconciliations(1)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Operating Income
Income from Continuing
Income Tax Provision(2)
Effective Tax Rate
Net Income
Diluted Earnings Per Share(3)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
From continuing operations, as reported
$
2,024.5
$
1,902.8
$
1,833.5
$
1,808.4
$
455.8
$
435.1
24.9 %
24.1 %
$
1,377.7
$
1,373.3
Discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(0.3)
(0.3)
As reported
1,377.4
1,373.0
$
24.29
$
18.31
Initial credit loss expense associated with acquired loan portfolio
34.2
-
34.2
-
8.4
-
25.8
-
$
0.46
$
-
Acquisition-related expenses
8.0
-
8.0
-
1.0
-
7.0
-
$
0.12
$
-
Net gains on business/property dispositions, net of asset impairments
(16.1)
(11.6)
(16.1)
(11.6)
(4.0)
(2.8)
(12.1)
(8.8)
$
(0.21)
$
(0.12)
Executive separation costs
-
5.8
-
5.8
-
0.2
-
5.6
$
-
$
0.07
Legal settlement
(6.3)
(5.2)
(6.3)
(5.2)
(1.4)
(1.3)
(4.9)
(3.9)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.05)
Gain on equity investment
-
-
-
(7.5)
-
(1.8)
-
(5.7)
$
-
$
(0.08)
Adjusted
$
2,044.3
$
1,891.8
$
1,853.3
$
1,789.9
$
459.8
$
429.4
24.8 %
24.0 %
$
1,393.2
$
1,360.2
$
24.57
$
18.14
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
SG&A
SG&A as a Percentage of Gross
2022
2021
2022
2021
As reported
$
3,026.1
$
2,876.2
57.5
58.1
Excluding acquisition-related expenses
8.0
-
Excluding executive separation costs
-
5.8
Adjusted
$
3,018.1
$
2,870.4
57.3
58.0
(1)
Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.
(2)
Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item.
(3)
Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.
AUTONATION, INC.
UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA
($ in millions, except per vehicle data)
Operating Highlights
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Variance
% Variance
2022
2021
$ Variance
% Variance
Revenue:
New vehicle
$
3,125.6
2,901.6
$
224.0
7.7
$
11,400.6
12,034.9
$
(634.3)
(5.3)
Retail used vehicle
1,972.7
2,160.5
(187.8)
(8.7)
8,637.9
8,027.7
610.2
7.6
Wholesale
151.7
168.6
(16.9)
(10.0)
616.3
574.9
41.4
7.2
Used vehicle
2,124.4
2,329.1
(204.7)
(8.8)
9,254.2
8,602.6
651.6
7.6
Finance and insurance, net
340.5
352.1
(11.6)
(3.3)
1,388.3
1,380.7
7.6
0.6
Total variable operations
5,590.5
5,582.8
7.7
0.1
22,043.1
22,018.2
24.9
0.1
Parts and service
1,017.7
949.4
68.3
7.2
3,966.0
3,644.6
321.4
8.8
Other
8.5
6.6
1.9
30.3
32.5
(2.2)
Total revenue
$
6,616.7
6,538.8
$
77.9
1.2
$
26,039.4
25,695.3
$
344.1
1.3
Gross profit:
New vehicle
$
336.3
369.8
$
(33.5)
(9.1)
$
1,326.9
1,198.0
$
128.9
10.8
Retail used vehicle
122.4
152.6
(30.2)
(19.8)
516.8
620.0
(103.2)
(16.6)
Wholesale
(6.3)
14.6
(20.9)
17.1
65.8
(48.7)
Used vehicle
116.1
167.2
(51.1)
(30.6)
533.9
685.8
(151.9)
(22.1)
Finance and insurance
340.5
352.1
(11.6)
(3.3)
1,388.3
1,380.7
7.6
0.6
Total variable operations
792.9
889.1
(96.2)
(10.8)
3,249.1
3,264.5
(15.4)
(0.5)
Parts and service
473.6
421.5
52.1
12.4
1,832.0
1,647.1
184.9
11.2
Other
1.3
1.9
(0.6)
7.6
5.7
1.9
Total gross profit
$
1,267.8
1,312.5
$
(44.7)
(3.4)
$
5,088.7
4,917.3
$
171.4
3.5
Retail vehicle unit sales:
New
59,763
57,372
2,391
4.2
223,479
261,556
(38,077)
(14.6)
Used
66,142
74,013
(7,871)
(10.6)
286,908
303,082
(16,174)
(5.3)
125,905
131,385
(5,480)
(4.2)
510,387
564,638
(54,251)
(9.6)
Revenue per vehicle retailed:
New
$
52,300
50,575
$
1,725
3.4
$
51,014
46,013
$
5,001
10.9
Used
$
29,825
29,191
$
634
2.2
$
30,107
26,487
$
3,620
13.7
Gross profit per vehicle retailed:
New
$
5,627
6,446
$
(819)
(12.7)
$
5,937
4,580
$
1,357
29.6
Used
$
1,851
2,062
$
(211)
(10.2)
$
1,801
2,046
$
(245)
(12.0)
Finance and insurance
$
2,704
2,680
$
24
0.9
$
2,720
2,445
$
275
11.2
Total variable operations(1)
$
6,348
6,656
$
(308)
(4.6)
$
6,332
5,665
$
667
11.8
Operating Percentages
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022 ( %)
2021 ( %)
2022 ( %)
2021 ( %)
Revenue mix percentages:
New vehicle
47.2
44.4
43.8
46.8
Used vehicle
32.1
35.6
35.5
33.5
Parts and service
15.4
14.5
15.2
14.2
Finance and insurance, net
5.1
5.4
5.3
5.4
Other
0.2
0.1
0.2
0.1
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
Gross profit mix percentages:
New vehicle
26.5
28.2
26.1
24.4
Used vehicle
9.2
12.7
10.5
13.9
Parts and service
37.4
32.1
36.0
33.5
Finance and insurance
26.9
26.8
27.3
28.1
Other
-
0.2
0.1
0.1
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
Operating items as a percentage of revenue:
Gross profit:
New vehicle
10.8
12.7
11.6
10.0
Used vehicle - retail
6.2
7.1
6.0
7.7
Parts and service
46.5
44.4
46.2
45.2
Total
19.2
20.1
19.5
19.1
(1)
Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.
