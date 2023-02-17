USA-made UTV Company, Landmaster, hires Ryan Fry as the new Director of Engineering & Product Development, and Jason Delor as the new Director of Business Development & Program Management

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to becoming a part of the Landmaster family, Ryan developed and designed automotive interiors for about nine years before focusing on commercial vehicles and manufacturing for over six years while also taking on multiple management responsibilities.

Landmaster Hires Two New Top-Level Positions

Ryan says, "I'm very grateful to be joining the Landmaster team at this exciting time. The company is well poised for successful growth and advancement in the segment as we move into future adventures with the next-generation unit and the new R&D center. The values and the culture of the entire organization have been refreshing and incredibly encouraging. The Landmaster organization prioritizes the human aspect of their customers, consumers, and their employees, showcasing their reputation and their value as an American-made brand."

Outside of the realm of engineering, automotive, and business, Ryan spends time with his wife of sixteen years and their two daughters. He and his family do a lot of camping, hiking, biking, and boating.

Jason recently spent five years working as a Product Safety Manager here in the States. Before that, he worked as an Engineering Director in Shanghai for three years. He has also taken on the role of Chassis and Architecture Manager, which took place in Seoul, Korea, for three years. At Landmaster, Jason will be leading future programs while working closely with Ryan Fry, and he will also be assisting in business development.

Jason says, "I am thrilled to be joining the Landmaster team. I have spent my career in the automotive and powersports industries, developing new products and leading them through production. I love the mission of Landmaster – to build American-made UTVs with high value and many great innovations. I love the passion the team has for our product, as well as toward each other. I am glad to help any way I can as we drive for growth and customer experiences next to none."

Jason and his wife are moving from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Fort Wayne, Indiana. He enjoys working on motorcycles and cars, as well as playing hockey. His wife takes pleasure in gardening.

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit www. andmaster.com.

CONTACT: David Piercy, dpiercy@americanlandmaster.com

