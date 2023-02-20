American Camp Association Website, Designed by Promet Source, Wins Prestigious Web Excellence Award

Mission-driven site recognized as a modernized refresh for the American Camp Association that addresses the business of Camp, while providing an engaging aesthetic that is approachable, energetic and conveys a contagious passion for the powerful impact that Camp can have on children's lives.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international web awards competition, has announced the excellence award winners to highlight last year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

The American Camp Association (ACA) was recognized with the excellence award within the category of Mission Driven websites.

"For those of us at Promet Source, getting to work with the American Camp Association team in designing and building their new website was an award in and of itself," noted Andrew Kucharski, president of Promet Source. "The Web Excellence Award is helping to highlight the mission of our friends at the ACA, and for that we are thrilled," Kucharski added.

The Web Excellence Awards brings one of the most prestigious competitions to promote excellence on the Web and applaud the incredible works of creative artists.

"At ACA, we consistently aim to share the educational and developmental benefits of camp experiences, and making changes to our website design allows us to convey those messages more clearly and effectively," said Tom Rosenberg, President/CEO of ACA. "We are honored to receive this award and recognize the hard work of both our team and our friends at Promet Source. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of children and families across the US."

The 8th Web Excellence Awards competition saw over 1,200 entries from 39 countries worldwide, including 47 states. Judges consisted of a prestigious panel of marketing leaders, advertising experts, UX professionals, visual designers, and web innovators, who evaluated all entries on the basis of innovation, creativity, implementation, and overall impact.

With a primary aim of acknowledging and promoting creative ideas, business models, and innovative technologies on the Web, award winners inspire millions to think out of the box through their work and innovative approach.

About the American Camp Association

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 15,000 year-round and summer camps in the US who annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org or call 800-428-2267.

About Promet Source

Promet Source is a web design, Drupal and WordPress development, Web support, and training company that creates innovative and dynamic Open Source solutions that ignite new digital possibilities for clients across multiple sectors, specializing in government, higher education, enterprise, nonprofit, healthcare, and associations.

About WE-Awards

The Web Excellence Awards provides a platform for entrepreneurs, web developers, and digital gurus to showcase their work and participate in web awards competitions held regularly across the globe. It aims to become one of the most prestigious web competitions to accolade winners' creativity, innovation, and dedication.

