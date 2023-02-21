BMO to Host 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

- World's top metals and mining conference with almost 1,500 industry leaders representing over 600 organizations from six continents
- Critical minerals, commodities, ESG, the impact of world events on supply and demand, and the global economic outlook to be key themes
- BMO research analysts available for comment
NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets will host its 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference from February 26 to March 1, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. Over the years, the conference has seen an increase in critical minerals content, reflecting the energy transition objectives of organizations and governments around the world. As a result, BMO has rebranded the conference to the Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference.
"We're excited to host the Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals conference for the 32nd year, a forum for the world's largest and best producers, developers, and explorers, as well as investors and influencers," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "We're especially pleased to welcome significant attendance from leaders of end-user companies, including major automakers. Commodities, critical minerals, ESG, supply and demand, and the global economic outlook are just a few of the key topics that will be covered when we meet to discuss the industry this year."
"The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals conference's continued success, now 32 years running, is a testament to our dedication to partnering with metals, mining, and critical minerals clients to achieve their objectives," said Jamie Rogers, Co-Head of Global Metals & Mining, BMO Capital Markets.
- Agnico Eagle
- Alamos Gold
- Albemarle
- Alcoa
- Allkem
- Anglo American
- AngloGold Ashanti
- Antofagasta
- ArcelorMittal
- B2Gold
- Barrick
- BHP
- Boliden
- Cameco
- Champion
- Constellium
- Endeavour Mining
- Evolution
- First Majestic
- First Quantum
- Franco-Nevada
- Freeport-McMoRan
- Glencore
- Gold Fields
- Hecla
- ICMM (International Council of Mining & Metals)
- IGO Limited
- Ivanhoe Electric
- Ivanhoe Mines
- Kazatomprom
- Kinross
- Liontown
- Lithium Americas
- Livent
- Lundin Gold
- Lundin Mining
- Mosaic
- MP Materials
- Newcrest
- Newmont
- NexGen
- Northern Star
- Nutrien
- Osisko Gold Royalties
- OZ Minerals
- Pan American Silver
- Pilbara Minerals
- Rio Tinto
- Royal Gold
- Sandstorm
- Sibanye-Stillwater
- Sigma Lithium
- South32
- Steel Dynamics
- Stelco
- Teck
- Triple Flag
- Vale
- Wheaton Precious Metals
The conference is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. The bank's metals & mining research analysts are part of a team of equity analysts across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. that together cover over 850 equities globally. With 11 analysts dedicated to the sector, the Metals & Mining Equity Research team has one of the largest coverage universes of metals, mining, and fertilizer companies in the world, with more than 140 companies under coverage.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
