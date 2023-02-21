Compass Announces New Name For Its Women in Technology Podcast

First Episode of Newly Named "Extending the Ladder" Series Features Host Nancy Novak and Dr. Julie Albright Discussing Successful Strategies for Bridging the Digital Divide

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To better reflect its focus on the career aspirations for women in technology, Compass Datacenters' "Breaking Glass" podcast will now be known as "Extending the Ladder." In the newly named series' first episode, host Nancy Novak and guest Dr. Julie Albright discuss strategies around "Bridging the Digital Divide for DEI."

Dr. Julie Albright is a renowned sociologist specializing in digital culture and communications who teaches at Cal State L.A. and USC. She is also a Director at Infrastructure Masons. Dr. Albright's research has focused on the growing intersection of technology and social/behavioral systems, as explored in her latest book, Left to Their Own Devices: How Digital Natives Are Reshaping the American Dream.

"Julie has long been an outspoken advocate for a multi-faceted national strategy for reducing the Digital Divide. This is a topic she is passionate about because broadening access to digital technology and skills is so critical to achieving the diversity, equity and inclusion goals we are all striving for," said host and Compass Chief Innovation Officer Nancy Novak. "She is also the perfect guest to have in our first episode since renaming the podcast."

To watch this new episode of "Extending the Ladder" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit www.compassdatacenters.com/compass-u/extending-the-ladder.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water-free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Compass Datacenters