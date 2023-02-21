FREEPORT LNG RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS OF ITS LIQUEFACTION FACILITY

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG Development, L.P. (Freeport LNG) today announced that it has received regulatory approval to commence commercial operations of the company's natural gas liquefaction and export facility. Today's authorization provides for the immediate full return to service of one liquefaction train, that has already restarted, and the incremental restart and full return to service of a second train. The restart and return to service of Freeport LNG's third liquefaction train will require subsequent regulatory approval once certain operational conditions are met. A conservative ramp-up profile to establish three-train production of approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day is anticipated to occur over the next several weeks as stable operation of each incremental train is established and maintained. Operations are initially utilizing two of Freeport LNG's three LNG storage tanks and one of its two LNG berths. The second LNG berth and third LNG storage tank are expected to return to service in May. First LNG production and ship loading from the facility began on February 11.

"Returning to liquefaction operations is a significant achievement for Freeport LNG," said Michael Smith, Freeport LNG Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Over the past eight months, we have implemented enhancements to our processes, procedures and training to ensure safe and reliable operations, and significantly increased staffing levels with extensive LNG and petrochemical operating experience to reduce overtime, enhance operational excellence, and improve quality assurance and business performance. Eight months of diligence, discipline and dedicated efforts by our teams, working collaboratively alongside the regulatory agencies and local officials, have positioned us to resume LNG production and commence ramp-up to the safe establishment of commercial operations of our liquefaction facility."

Freeport LNG is an LNG export company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company's three train, 15 MTPA liquefaction facility is the seventh largest in the world and second largest in the U.S. Freeport LNG's liquefaction facility is the largest all-electric drive motor plant of its kind in the world, making it the most environmentally sustainable site of its kind. The facility's electric drive motors reduce carbon emissions by over 90% relative to gas turbine-driven liquefaction facilities. Freeport plans to expand by adding a fourth liquefaction train, which has received all regulatory approvals for construction. Freeport was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019. Further information can be found on Freeport's website at www.freeportlng.com.

