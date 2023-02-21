HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.105 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox® air purifiers, and Brita® countertop water appliances. Through exclusive multiyear agreements, Hamilton Beach Brands designs, sells, markets and distributes the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system and the Smart Sharps Bin® from Hamilton Beach Health® powered by HealthBeacon®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

