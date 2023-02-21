Major League Soccer and Audi extend sponsorship

Audi to remain League's Official Automotive Partner; first presenting sponsor of the MLS Cup

2023 marks debut of Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS, recognizing charitable work by players in their communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer and Audi of America announced today a multi-year extension of their partnership. As part of the new agreement, Audi will remain the League's Official Automotive Partner, Title Sponsor of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Presenting Sponsor of the MLS Golden Boot Award honoring the League's leading scorer each season. Audi will also be the first Presenting Sponsor of the MLS Cup.

Major League Soccer and Audi of America announced today a multi-year extension of their partnership. As part of the new agreement, Audi will remain the League’s Official Automotive Partner, Title Sponsor of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Presenting Sponsor of the MLS Golden Boot Award honoring the League’s leading scorer each season. Audi will also be the first Presenting Sponsor of the MLS Cup. (PRNewswire)

This announcement comes during a period of momentum for the sport of soccer in North America, as MLS enters its 28th season this month and excitement continues to build leading up to the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

"We're thrilled to extend our relationship with Major League Soccer as we do our part to keep raising the profile of the game and support youth players stateside," said Tara Rush, chief marketing officer, Audi of America. "We value this sponsorship as it drives participation for the sport, strengthens the soccer community across the U.S., and reaches new fans."

As the official automotive partner of MLS since 2015, Audi of America's commitment has helped expand educational resources for more than 1,600 youth players, increased housing options for more than 130 youth players and has provided $4 million in support to MLS academies.

Audi and its nationwide dealer network further supports MLS on a local level including five club partnerships (D.C. United, Orlando City SC, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City, and New York Red Bulls) and as official Naming Rights sponsor of Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

In addition to supporting key matches and championships, Audi continues to power the "Audi Goals Drive Progress" program. Originally launched in 2019, the "Audi Goals Drive Progress" initiative provides funding to enhance the experience of young players both on and off the field at MLS academies, which play an essential role in developing talented players in the U.S. and Canada.

The 2023 season also marks the debut of the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS, a new program dedicated to recognizing the individual community work projects of players. A selection committee will consider candidates whose commitment to charitable efforts and social impact work creates sustainable communities, fosters equity and inclusion, and enriches the lives of those in need across the U.S. and Canada.

"Audi has been a champion of Major League Soccer throughout a tremendous time of growth in our league, and they have been a dedicated partner every step of the way," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has funded $4 million to support MLS academies – making an immeasurable impact on the lives and playing careers of young soccer players. It says everything about Audi's commitment that as part of their renewed partnership with us, they are now collaborating with MLS WORKS on the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award to honor the work of our amazing players in the communities where they live and play. MLS is proud to continue our work with Audi during this momentous time for soccer in North America."

Throughout the season, individual players will be recognized for demonstrating excellence in driving progress in their communities and could receive up to a $20,000 contribution to support their charitable cause. During the MLS Cup presented by Audi, the league and Audi will present the winner of the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award with a $100,000 contribution to the charity of their choosing.

For more information on the MLS-Audi partnership, visit mlssoccer.com.

Audi of America Communications Amanda Koons Spokesperson for Audi of America E-mail: Amanda.Koons@audi.com www.media.audiusa.com Major League Soccer Angela Alfano Spokesperson for Major League Soccer E-mail: Angela.Alfano@MLSsoccer.com



ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA

At Audi of America, we believe the future is electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be at least 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2022, Audi sold 186,875 vehicles in the U.S., sold more fully electric models than ever before, and achieved a record-breaking year in after sales. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer — celebrating its 28th season in 2023 — features 29 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including 2023 expansion team St. Louis CITY SC. Starting on February 1, 2023, all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass will feature the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Major League Soccer