Redox and Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate Healthcare Data Interoperability

Redox Healthcare Integration unlocks data trapped in legacy formats for health plans, providers, and digital health organizations around the world

MADISON, Wis., and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redox , a leader in healthcare interoperability, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to simplify the exchange of healthcare data so organizations can make better and faster decisions. By easily onboarding health data from legacy systems into Google Cloud products like Healthcare Data Engine and Healthcare API, organizations can build longitudinal views to better serve their patients and members. As a part of the partnership, Redox will replicate its platform on Google Cloud, offering Google Cloud customers the full range of Redox's world-class products, services, and experiences.

Two people collaborating to enable healthcare data interoperability. (PRNewswire)

Redox and Google Cloud partner to accelerate data interoperability in health care.

The information healthcare leaders and administrators need is often siloed across multiple IT systems and organizations. In addition, it is difficult to access, often taking years to exact and normalize. It may be buried deep in the patient record or spread across databases that don't speak to each other. Improving the flow and unification of data across health care systems, referred to as interoperability, is critical to helping organizations run more effectively, improving patient care and enabling people to live healthier lives. There is a growing body of regulatory requirements in the U.S. that reinforce interoperability of patient data as a priority for providers and health plans. The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Cures Act Final Rule requires that patients have secure access to their electronic health information to use and share, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access Rule requires that health plans participating in federal exchanges share claims data with patients electronically.

"Healthcare organizations are transforming using new applications and analytics tools driven by cloud technology. Redox was designed to support these new tools with enterprise-scale data exchange with hospitals, clinics, health plans, Healthcare Information Exchanges, networks and other sources that provide the foundation of healthcare data," said Redox CEO Luke Bonney. "Together, Redox and Google Cloud enable providers and health plans to maximize the use of their legacy system data in a single cloud database up to 80% faster than other solutions."

With Redox Healthcare Integration , now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, health plans, providers, life science, medical device companies, and digital health organizations can incorporate standards like HL7v2, C-CDA, X12, DICOM, and more into FHIR, leveraging existing provider integrations and libraries. This makes it faster and easier for organizations to use Google Cloud's Healthcare API and Healthcare Data Engine, enabling an interoperable, longitudinal record of patient data.

"When we first collaborated with Redox and saw how fast we could help a healthcare organization further accelerate data interoperability, we had an 'aha' moment," said Chris Sakalosky, vice president, Strategic Industries at Google Cloud. "With this partnership, we continue to help organizations across the healthcare spectrum tackle the most complex data harmonization challenges, unlocking insights and improving outcomes."

For more information, learn how Redox works with Google Cloud, and check out the Redox Healthcare Integration listing on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Privacy and security

Privacy and security are of the utmost importance in all aspects of Google Cloud's products. Through the implementation of Google Cloud's reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that support HIPAA compliance—along with each customer's layers of security, privacy controls and processes—customers are able to protect the access and use of patient data.

About Redox

Payers, providers, and digital health companies use Redox to produce differentiated experiences for patients and clinicians. Connecting to more than 4,500 healthcare organizations, Redox provides a composable software experience across the healthcare ecosystem. With our single API, product teams are empowered to build whatever they can imagine. Redox accelerates innovations that make healthcare data more useful than ever before. For more information, visit www.redoxengine.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organizations' ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

FHIR is a registered trademark of Health Level Seven International (HL7) and is used with the permission of HL7. Use of this trademark does not constitute an endorsement of products/services by HL7.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud