Azzur Group Appoints New Leadership for Los Angeles Consulting Office

Eight-year company veteran, Joey Capone, appointed Co-Practice Leader of Consulting Services for Azzur Los Angeles, joining Emily Hess in leading California-based GxP consulting and advisory company

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support continued company growth and best meet the demands of the business, Azzur Group announces a new senior leadership appointment. Joey Capone will join Emily Hess as Co-Practice Leader of Consulting Services for Azzur Los Angeles.

Joey Capone Appointed Co-Practice Leader for Azzur Los Angeles (PRNewswire)

Joey has over a decade of life sciences experience and has been a member of the Azzur Group team for more than eight years, where he joined as a consultant. He began his career in validation at a sterile injectable facility, and eventually gained experience in a wide variety of commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) disciplines, such as manufacturing equipment modifications, control system upgrades, and process validation; he also performed requalification of critical equipment and controlled temperature units. After joining Azzur, he drove projects for engineering, including Annex 11 remediation, packaging line modifications, and serialization implementation, as well as corrective and preventive actions management (CAPA).

"I have had the opportunity to wear many hats at Azzur," said Joey Capone , Co-Practice Leader, Azzur Los Angeles. "I now develop and co-lead our Los Angeles consulting practice, ensuring our services meet the demands of the market with the goal to help our customers accelerate their commercial readiness and provide high-quality products to our patients."

Emily Hess has been practice leader of Azzur Los Angeles since July 2021. Joey joins her in developing strategic initiatives and implementing special projects to improve internal systems and processes for Azzur while extensively supporting account management, business development, and the execution of technical projects.

"We're excited to announce the promotion of Joey Capone to Co-Practice Leader of Consulting Services at Azzur Group," said Chris Mansur , President of Azzur Consulting. "With Joey's tenure at Azzur Group and his knowledge of GxP services, he's able to serve the distinct needs of our clients in the greater Los Angeles area, continuing to expand our portfolio of services from Discovery to Delivery."

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn. For more information, visit Azzur.com .

