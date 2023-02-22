Blofin Exchange is Now Recruiting Global Partners to Scale the Crypto Economy

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Island, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International digital asset exchange platform, Blofin, sends out partnership offers inviting organizations from all over the world. The program is designed to attract more high-valued investors, professional institutions and individuals to the Blofin platform, leveraging on the market awareness of Blofin and on the adoption of cryptocurrency.

The objective of the Blofin Global Partnership program is to create a network of trusted partners who can help expand the company's user base worldwide and popularize its vision for a more accessible and inclusive cryptocurrency market. It aims to foster mutually beneficial relationships with businesses and individuals who share Blofin's values and create a more interconnected and dynamic ecosystem.

Blofin rolls out an appealing offer for individuals and institutions to be partners with them in their brand new enterprise. The globally renowned crypto exchange comes with a proposition that would provide partners with an opportunity to earn from the contribution.

Competitive commission from trading volume;

VIP opportunities to join the decision-making process;

Access the Blofin network, discussing the most cutting edge trends with Blofin Research members;

Customized Blofin Global Partnership Medal and Blofin Global Partnership Gift Box;

Early access to test Blofin's new product.

The launch of the Blofin Global Partnership program is a move to attract more participants from around the world, facilitating a more global and diversified cryptocurrency market. Commenting on the news, Blofin CEO Matt Hu expressed his commitment to build trust with users and stakeholders in the cryptocurrency industry. He added that the Blofin Global Partnership program would provide partners with resources and support to ensure they can effectively popularize the Blofin platform while upholding these core values.

In launching its Global Partnership program, Blofin continues its mission to make cryptocurrency more accessible and user-friendly for individuals and institutions worldwide. The exchange has been at the forefront of the cryptocurrency industry since its inception, offering a reliable and secure platform for buying, selling, and trading digital assets. With the new partnership program, Blofin hopes to build on this success and further establish itself as a leading global crypto exchange.

About Blofin:

Established in 2019 as a world-class crypto-fiat financial services institution, Blofin recently launched its futures trading exchange platform on Jan. 12th, 2023, packed with pragmatic security measures, AI-powered algorithms, infrastructure, analysis, and more. Blofin's team comprises serial entrepreneurs, executives from the traditional finance industry, professional traders, risk control professionals, and more. There are now 45 USDT-M perpetual contracts available on Blofin.

