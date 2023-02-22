CMIT Solutions Earns Spot on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMIT Solutions, the leading service provider in cybersecurity and information technologies for businesses, announced today it has been named by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , to the 2023 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

"It's a remarkable honor to be recognized by CRN again this year," said Roger Lewis, CEO of CMIT Solutions. "Our channel partnerships make it possible for us to serve our clients with groundbreaking IT and cybersecurity solutions that accelerate their business growth and help them achieve their goals. Together with our partners, we're making a positive impact in the business community. As business technologies continue to evolve, we see more opportunities for innovation and service ahead."

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

2023 marks CMIT Solutions' third time receiving this recognition, further situating the brand as a top IT managed service provider on its way to becoming a $200 million MSP. With more than 250 franchise locations, the company is known for offering locally based, customized assistance to businesses strengthened by a nationwide network of IT expertise and technology partnerships. CMIT Solutions delivers a full suite of solutions that includes proactive IT maintenance and monitoring, advanced cybersecurity, future-focused infrastructure, remote workforce enablement, and quick, personalized response services.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

For more information about CMIT Solutions and the services it offers, visit cmitsolutions.com

About CMIT Solutions

CMIT Solutions LLC (CMIT) is a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP) franchisor delivering information technology (IT) and cybersecurity solutions to businesses. Through a large network of enterprise-class technology resources, the company supports businesses anywhere in the United States and Canada, and its locally owned franchise model enables CMIT to serve customers through high-trust, direct relationships. CMIT offers a wide variety of services and products, including IT management and maintenance, cybersecurity monitoring, help desk support, data backup and recovery, and more. The organization has ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list for eight consecutive years and is designated as a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute. For more information on CMIT, please visit cmitsolutions.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

